The Wapsie Valley boys basketball team was victorious in its second-round substate game Tuesday night, beating Alburnett 61-54 at Alburnett High School.
The Warriors, who have won their first two playoff games and six straight games dating back to Feb. 6, advance to the district final, where they will play Don Bosco (18-5) at 7 p.m. Thursday at Union High School.
Five Warriors scored in double figures Tuesday night, and the team was again led by senior Kiks Rosengarten, who scored 20 points on 9-for-23 shooting and posted a team-leading 14 rebounds.
Sophomore Gunner Meyer scored 17 points on just 10 shots from the field and hit 4 of 5 free throw attempts, junior Blayde Bellis scored 12 points, and junior Kobe Risse scored 10.
Risse led Wapsie Valley with 6 assists and also reeled in 6 rebounds, and Bellis posted 5 assists.
The Pirates had the upper hand early, as they led 14-11 after the first quarter. But Wapsie Valley tied the game at halftime, 27-27, with a strong third quarter.
The Warriors then burst ahead in the third period, outscoring Alburnett 16-11. They finished the job in the fourth, outscoring the Pirates 18-16 to close out the 7-point win.
The Warriors advance to face the Dons on Tuesday night, who they have not seen yet this season.
Don Bosco started the year winning 14 of its first 15 games but suffered a three-game losing streak in early February.