The Wapsie Valley boys basketball team's Cinderella run through the state tournament is still firing on all cylinders.
Playing in the Class 1A state semifinals in the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Wednesday afternoon, the Warriors (21-7) downed fourth-seeded Montezuma (24-4) 57-42.
Wapsie Valley's 10th straight win puts the team in the state title game for just the second time in school history.
The victory was yet another upset pulled off by the eighth-seeded Warriors, who defeated the class' heavyweight in No. 1 Lake Mills 49-45 on Monday.
Sophomore Gunner Meyer continued his dominant tournament run, leading Wapsie Valley in scoring with 17 points. The performance comes after Meyer led Wapsie's effort against Lake Mills with 19 points, also a team-high.
Seniors Kiks Rosengarten and Kobe Risse both had 14 points apiece.
The Warriors will meet the winner of No. 2 Bishop Garrigan vs. No. 6 West Fork in the state final, beginning at 2 p.m. Friday.