On April 25, FFA members, parents and special guests, gathered together – at a safe distance – to celebrate the accomplishments of the chapter throughout the 2020-21 year.
The festivities started out with a delicious dinner catered by the Fairbank Food Center as guests mingled and caught up with each other after this crazy year.
The awards banquet itself was held in the Wapsie Valley high school auditorium. The 2020-21 chapter officer team shared its last few hours together as its recognized their peers for their outstanding achievements and thanked their supporters.
As the banquet came to an end, the 2020-21 officer team said its goodbyes to the past year and welcomed a new group of leaders to take their places as the 2021-22 Wapsie Valley FFA chapter officers.
Both teams, old and new, would like to graciously thank everyone for their continued support of our chapter. Without the support from the community, and of course parents, this chapter would not be as successful as it is today.
The following individuals received special recognition at the banquet for their support of this chapter: The Blue and Gold Award was presented to Mike Duffy, Wapsie Superintendent Dave Larson received the Honorary Award, and Mick Kane of Stine Seeds was given the Distinguished Service award.
The Star Greenhand Award was presented to Lily Schwickerath, Star Sophomore was awarded to Tyce Hagenow, Star Junior this year was Mary Bodensteiner, and the Star Senior was Courtney Schmitz. The Overall Star Award recipient was Kaylee Kleitsch and Courtney Schmitz was recognized as Top Fruit Salesperson.
Congratulations to everyone who went above and beyond for this chapter.