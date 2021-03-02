Through FFA, students have the opportunity to be involved in numerous career and leadership development events, otherwise known as CDEs and LDEs.
These individual and team events require hours of preparation to compete at different levels of competition. It all starts at Sub-Districts, where participants can advance on to districts. After that, State Convention, then the best of the best, can move on to Nationals in Indianapolis.
The Wapsie FFA Chapter takes competition seriously. Members at Wapsie have been working extremely hard before and after school, for the past few months, to represent their chapter the best that they can.
All their work was put to the test at Sub-Districts on Wednesday, Feb. 24, at Hawkeye Community College. Wapsie was represented in seven different events. No other members or spectators were able to attend, due to COVID-19 concerns, unlike in past years. The results from Wednesday are listed below.
Ag Broadcasting: Clayton Hershey – Gold
Creed Speaking: Brock Kleitsch – fourth Gold, Alternate
Job Interview: Kaylee Kleitsch – first Gold, Advance
Public Speaking: Bridget Seemann – Silver
Extemporaneous Speaking: Sydney Matthias – second Gold, Advance
Conduct of Meetings: Lily Schwickerath, Kali Lampe, Reese Peine, Brody Kleitsch, Ava VanDaele, Mady Richards, and Caitlyn Rechkemmer – first Gold, Advance
Ag Sales: Cannon Joerger – Silver
Congratulations to all who competed! Good luck to the contestants who moved on to compete at districts on March 13 at Independence High School!