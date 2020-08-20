The Wapsie Valley FFA Chapter has not missed the opportunity to recognize and celebrate our outstanding chapter members, alumni and supporters at our annual banquet for 43 years.
This year, as the usual large get-together of members, parents and guests was not able to happen, the banquet was held virtually so our members and chapter supporters could receive the recognition they deserve. Awards were announced, and the new officer team was properly installed.
The banquet was recorded on Sunday, Aug. 9, by the 2019-20 officers, and the video is now on all of our social media platforms. It can be found on our Facebook page (Wapsie Valley FFA), Twitter (@WapsieValleyFFA) and on Instagram (@wapsieffa).
This year, our members competed in many different events at the sub-district and district levels. Unfortunately, due to the COVID-19 restrictions, we were not able to compete at the state level.
Congratulations to all who went above and beyond this year to represent the Wapsie Valley FFA Chapter! We truly want to offer our gratitude to all of our supporters who have helped make this FFA chapter successful throughout the years. Listed below are the special recognitions and awards received this year.
Sub-District Convention:
Ethan Oltrogge – Extemporaneous Speaking – 2nd Gold
Sloane Banger – Job Interview – 1st Gold
Brady Benning – Ag Sales – 2nd Gold
Tyce Hagenow – Ag Broadcasting – Bronze
Reily Richards – Public Speaking – 2nd Gold
Austin Hesse – Creed Speaking – 3rd Gold
Kennadi Neil, Anna Richards, and Hannah Miller: Program of Activities – 1st Gold
Clayton Hershey, Cannon Joerger, Brok Grober, Elle Voy, Treasa Wilcox, Sydney Matthias, Jayden Wagner – Conduct of Meetings – Bronze
Chapter Quiz – Mary Bodensteiner – Silver, Nick Grober – 1st Gold, Kaylee Kleitsch – 2nd Gold
District Convention:
Brady Benning – Ag Sales – Gold
Anna Richards, Hannah Miller, and Kennadi Neil: Program of Activities – 1st Gold
Sloane Banger – Job Interview – 2nd Gold
Ethan Oltrogge – Extemporaneous Speaking – 1st Gold
Nick Grober, Ryan Schares, Bridget Seeman, Ellie Neil, Mary Bodensteiner, Courtney Schmitz, Elle Voy, Kaylee Kleitsch – Experience the Action – 1st Gold
Austin Hesse – Creed Speaking – Bronze
Reily Richards – Public Speaking – 3rd Gold
Kaylee Kleitsch – District Officer Candidate
Courtney Schmitz and Nick Grober – Delegates
Hannah Miller – Secretary’s Book – Gold
Nick Grober – Treasurer’s Book – Silver
Kaylee Kleitsch – Reporter’s Book – 2nd Gold
State: Reily Richards – State Officer Candidate
Proficiencies:
Districts
Nick Grober – Dairy production placement – Bronze
Kyle Voy – Diversified Crop Production – Gold Advance
Dori Waschkat – Poultry Production – Silver
Cole Neil – Beef Production Entrepreneurship – Silver
Anna Richards – Dairy Production Entrepreneurship – Gold Advance
State
Anna Richards – Dairy Entrepreneurship – 2nd Gold
Kyle Voy – Diversified crop production – 2nd Gold
Discovery Degree Recipients: Mady Richards, Noah Richards, Kaleigh Lampe, Ava VanDaele, Brock Kleitsch and Brody Kleitsch
Greenhand Degree Recipients: Anthony Jacque, Austin Hesse, Brok Grober, Kaden Foelske, Cannon Joeger, Clayton Hershey, Cole Sneider, Elle Voy, Emma Thurm, Bella Ryherd, Jaden Wagner, Keegan Brown, Lakin Foelske, Leah Huebner, Sydney Matthias, Teresa Wilcox, Tyce Hagenow, Devin Degroote, Kylie Barts and Joslyn Miller
Chapter Degree Recipients: Annamae Burkhardt, Becca Platte, Bridget Seeman, Cooper South, Ellie Neil, Hunter Ackerman, Hunter Fuller, Jada Aiello, Joseph Ebaugh, Kaylie Curley, Luke Koepke, Maggie Burgett, Mary Bodensteiner, Nicolas Grober, Quincy Zuck and Ryan Schares
Iowa Degree Recipients: Brady Benning, Brendon Brown, Olivia Hershey, Kaylee Kleitsch, Ethan Oltrogge, Courtney Schmitz, Kaleigh Thurm, Dori Waschkat and Dallas Wittenburg
American Degree Recipients: Erika Jeanes, Jacob Joerger, Megan Lahmann, Sean Banger, Sidney Schnor, Austin Schares and Carson Woods
Outstanding Greenhand: Austin Hesse
Outstanding Sophomore: Nick Grober
Outstanding Junior: Kaylee Klieitsch
Outstanding Senior: Reily Richards
Honorary Degree – Gina Wiersma
Blue and Gold Award: Dave Dennler
Distinguished Service Award: Toneff Memorial Tractor Cade