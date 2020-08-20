Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

The Wapsie Valley FFA Chapter has not missed the opportunity to recognize and celebrate our outstanding chapter members, alumni and supporters at our annual banquet for 43 years.

This year, as the usual large get-together of members, parents and guests was not able to happen, the banquet was held virtually so our members and chapter supporters could receive the recognition they deserve. Awards were announced, and the new officer team was properly installed.

The banquet was recorded on Sunday, Aug. 9, by the 2019-20 officers, and the video is now on all of our social media platforms. It can be found on our Facebook page (Wapsie Valley FFA), Twitter (@WapsieValleyFFA) and on Instagram (@wapsieffa).

This year, our members competed in many different events at the sub-district and district levels. Unfortunately, due to the COVID-19 restrictions, we were not able to compete at the state level.

Congratulations to all who went above and beyond this year to represent the Wapsie Valley FFA Chapter! We truly want to offer our gratitude to all of our supporters who have helped make this FFA chapter successful throughout the years. Listed below are the special recognitions and awards received this year.

Sub-District Convention:

Ethan Oltrogge – Extemporaneous Speaking – 2nd Gold

Sloane Banger – Job Interview – 1st Gold

Brady Benning – Ag Sales – 2nd Gold

Tyce Hagenow – Ag Broadcasting – Bronze

Reily Richards – Public Speaking – 2nd Gold

Austin Hesse – Creed Speaking – 3rd Gold

Kennadi Neil, Anna Richards, and Hannah Miller: Program of Activities – 1st Gold

Clayton Hershey, Cannon Joerger, Brok Grober, Elle Voy, Treasa Wilcox, Sydney Matthias, Jayden Wagner – Conduct of Meetings – Bronze

Chapter Quiz – Mary Bodensteiner – Silver, Nick Grober – 1st Gold, Kaylee Kleitsch – 2nd Gold

District Convention:

Brady Benning – Ag Sales – Gold

Anna Richards, Hannah Miller, and Kennadi Neil: Program of Activities – 1st Gold

Sloane Banger – Job Interview – 2nd Gold

Ethan Oltrogge – Extemporaneous Speaking – 1st Gold

Nick Grober, Ryan Schares, Bridget Seeman, Ellie Neil, Mary Bodensteiner, Courtney Schmitz, Elle Voy, Kaylee Kleitsch – Experience the Action – 1st Gold

Austin Hesse – Creed Speaking – Bronze

Reily Richards – Public Speaking – 3rd Gold

Kaylee Kleitsch – District Officer Candidate

Courtney Schmitz and Nick Grober – Delegates

Hannah Miller – Secretary’s Book – Gold

Nick Grober – Treasurer’s Book – Silver

Kaylee Kleitsch – Reporter’s Book – 2nd Gold

State: Reily Richards – State Officer Candidate

Proficiencies:

Districts

Nick Grober – Dairy production placement – Bronze

Kyle Voy – Diversified Crop Production – Gold Advance

Dori Waschkat – Poultry Production – Silver

Cole Neil – Beef Production Entrepreneurship – Silver

Anna Richards – Dairy Production Entrepreneurship – Gold Advance

State

Anna Richards – Dairy Entrepreneurship – 2nd Gold

Kyle Voy – Diversified crop production – 2nd Gold

Discovery Degree Recipients: Mady Richards, Noah Richards, Kaleigh Lampe, Ava VanDaele, Brock Kleitsch and Brody Kleitsch

Greenhand Degree Recipients: Anthony Jacque, Austin Hesse, Brok Grober, Kaden Foelske, Cannon Joeger, Clayton Hershey, Cole Sneider, Elle Voy, Emma Thurm, Bella Ryherd, Jaden Wagner, Keegan Brown, Lakin Foelske, Leah Huebner, Sydney Matthias, Teresa Wilcox, Tyce Hagenow, Devin Degroote, Kylie Barts and Joslyn Miller

Chapter Degree Recipients: Annamae Burkhardt, Becca Platte, Bridget Seeman, Cooper South, Ellie Neil, Hunter Ackerman, Hunter Fuller, Jada Aiello, Joseph Ebaugh, Kaylie Curley, Luke Koepke, Maggie Burgett, Mary Bodensteiner, Nicolas Grober, Quincy Zuck and Ryan Schares

Iowa Degree Recipients: Brady Benning, Brendon Brown, Olivia Hershey, Kaylee Kleitsch, Ethan Oltrogge, Courtney Schmitz, Kaleigh Thurm, Dori Waschkat and Dallas Wittenburg

American Degree Recipients: Erika Jeanes, Jacob Joerger, Megan Lahmann, Sean Banger, Sidney Schnor, Austin Schares and Carson Woods

Outstanding Greenhand: Austin Hesse

Outstanding Sophomore: Nick Grober

Outstanding Junior: Kaylee Klieitsch

Outstanding Senior: Reily Richards

Honorary Degree – Gina Wiersma

Blue and Gold Award: Dave Dennler

Distinguished Service Award: Toneff Memorial Tractor Cade