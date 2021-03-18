On Saturday, March 13, Wapsie Valley FFA members traveled to the Independence High School to compete at the Northeast District Convention.
To attend districts this year, members had to compete in an event or to serve as their chapter’s delegates for district officer elections. Competing at districts requires countless hours of practice for competition and preparation of the three officer books to be judged.
Our chapter’s president, Kalyee Kleitsch, received first gold in Job Interview on Saturday and is excited about the opportunity to compete at state her senior year. “I am planning on getting in as much practice as I can with a lot of mock interviews,” she said. She is looking forward to seeing how the convention will be set up differently, since it will be held in Des Moines this year rather than at Iowa State University, as in previous years.
Because of COVID-19 restrictions, all quizzes were taken in Ag classes preceding the in-person convention. Everyone worked extremely hard and represented Wapsie Valley FFA very well.
Congratulations to all who competed, and good luck to those advancing to the State Convention this April.
Results from Saturday are listed below:
Chapter Website: Austin Hesse – Gold
Conduct of Meetings: Lily Schwickerath, Kali Lampe, Reese Pine, Brody Kleitsch, Ava VanDaele, Mady Richards, Caitlyn Rechkemmer – Silver
Extemporaneous Speaking: Sydney Matthias – Silver
Job Interview: Kaylee Kleitsch – First Gold, Advance to State
Reporter’s Scrapbook: Mary Bodensteiner – Second Gold, Advance to State
Secretary’s Book: Courtney Schmitz – Third Gold, Alternate to State
Treasure’s Book: Ethan Oltrogge – Third Gold, Alternate to State
Greenhand Quiz: Kali Lampe – Second, Mady Richards – Second, Livie Shannon – Fourth, Matilda Miller – Fifth, Lily Schwickerath – Fifth, Reese Pine – Seventh, Noah Richards – Eighth
Chapter Quiz: Elle Voy – Sixth, Keegon Brown – Eighth
Farm Business Management: Brok Grober and Tylen Heirsh
Delegates: Mary Bodensteiner and Ava VanDaele