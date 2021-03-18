Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Wapsie Valley FFA district participants

Members of the Wapsie Valley FFA chapter attending the district convention were, front row: Lily Schwickerath, Ava VanDaele, Caitlyn Rechkemmer and Reese Pine. Back row: Austin Hesse, Brody Kleistch, Mr. Forsyth, Mary Bodensteiner, Kaylee Kleitsch, Kali Lampe and Mady Richards.

 Courtesy photo/

On Saturday, March 13, Wapsie Valley FFA members traveled to the Independence High School to compete at the Northeast District Convention.

To attend districts this year, members had to compete in an event or to serve as their chapter’s delegates for district officer elections. Competing at districts requires countless hours of practice for competition and preparation of the three officer books to be judged.

Our chapter’s president, Kalyee Kleitsch, received first gold in Job Interview on Saturday and is excited about the opportunity to compete at state her senior year. “I am planning on getting in as much practice as I can with a lot of mock interviews,” she said. She is looking forward to seeing how the convention will be set up differently, since it will be held in Des Moines this year rather than at Iowa State University, as in previous years.

Because of COVID-19 restrictions, all quizzes were taken in Ag classes preceding the in-person convention. Everyone worked extremely hard and represented Wapsie Valley FFA very well.

Congratulations to all who competed, and good luck to those advancing to the State Convention this April.

Results from Saturday are listed below:

Chapter Website: Austin Hesse – Gold

Conduct of Meetings: Lily Schwickerath, Kali Lampe, Reese Pine, Brody Kleitsch, Ava VanDaele, Mady Richards, Caitlyn Rechkemmer – Silver

Extemporaneous Speaking: Sydney Matthias – Silver

Job Interview: Kaylee Kleitsch – First Gold, Advance to State

Reporter’s Scrapbook: Mary Bodensteiner – Second Gold, Advance to State

Secretary’s Book: Courtney Schmitz – Third Gold, Alternate to State

Treasure’s Book: Ethan Oltrogge – Third Gold, Alternate to State

Greenhand Quiz: Kali Lampe – Second, Mady Richards – Second, Livie Shannon – Fourth, Matilda Miller – Fifth, Lily Schwickerath – Fifth, Reese Pine – Seventh, Noah Richards – Eighth

Chapter Quiz: Elle Voy – Sixth, Keegon Brown – Eighth

Farm Business Management: Brok Grober and Tylen Heirsh

Delegates: Mary Bodensteiner and Ava VanDaele

Trending Food Videos