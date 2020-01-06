The Janesville boys basketball team finished 2019 with a perfect 7-0 record and looking like one of the best teams in Class 1A, and the beginning of 2020 continued that trend, as the Wildcats defeated BCLUW 65-42 on Friday to improve to 8-0.
But on Saturday, No. 9 Janesville finally fell back to earth, suffering its first loss of the season. Perhaps fittingly, the loss came to the only other area team who received votes in the Associated Press’ first high school boys basketball poll released in December: Wapsie Valley.
Playing at Upper Iowa University, the Warriors — who got two votes in that poll — defeated the Wildcats in resounding fashion, winning 52-36.
Wapsie Valley improves to 3-4 with the win, while Janesville falls to 8-1.
Saturday was the first time the Wildcats failed to score 40 points all season as the team suffered a cold offensive outing.
In fact, both teams started out ice cold, as no points were scored in the first quarter. Both teams scored 21 each in the second quarter as the game was tied at halftime.
But the latter half was all Warriors.
Wapsie Valley outscored Janesville 17-7 in the third and 14-8 in the fourth to take home the 16-point win.
Janesville will look to rebound Tuesday night against Meskwaki Settlement, while Wapsie takes on Denver in the Cyclone Center on Tuesday.
Individual stats were not available at time of publishing.