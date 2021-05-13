From April 18-20, the Wapsie Valley FFA Chapter took 27 members, three chaperones and one FFA advisor to Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines for the 93rd FFA State Leadership Conference.
These members competed in 15 various events and activities. We also had several members excel in their part down at state.
“One of the things I most enjoyed was getting to know and talk one on one with a national officer. I enjoyed the experiences so much that I want to go back next year,” said Lily Schwickerath, one of our outstanding freshmen.
During our trip, we had an opportunity to meet with Anna Mathis, one of the national officers . She talked to people from our chapter about the opportunity she has gotten by being an officer.
She also told us about how different our culture is in Iowa and how it is different from Arkansa. She also told us how she became a nation officer. She also asked a lot of questions about our FFA chapter.
To thank her for agreeing to meet our chapter we took her out for a super at Jeathros, and gave her one of our chapter T-shirts. Overall meeting Anna was a great opportunity, and we are very grateful that she took time out of her busy schedule to come and meet our chapter.
Below are the members that participated this year.
• Maggie Burgett, Emilee Blasberg, Deven DeGroote, and Kylee Bartze competed in the Biotechnology CDE and received a Silver
• Brody Stark, Ethan Oltrogge, Brok Grober, and Cannon Joerger competed in the Ag Team Sales CDE and received 9th Place Overall with a Gold
• Brody Stark was the Top Overall Individual Salesman for Ag Sales
• Kaylee Kleitsch, Dori Waschkat, Reese Peine, and Lily Schwickerath competed in the Poultry Judging CDE and received 3rd Place Overall with a Gold
• Kaylee Kleitsch was the 6th Place Overall Individual for poultry judging
• Austin Hesse, Elle Voy, and Caitlyn Rechkemmer competed in the Farm Business Management CDE and received a Bronze
• Kaylee Kleitsch competed in the Job Interview LDE and received a silver
• All members packaged meals with Meals From The Heartland where the Iowa FFA will send over 200,000 pounds of packaged meals to the less-fortunate
• All Wapsie Valley FFA members that attended State got to meet with the National FFA Secretary, Anna Mathis from Arkansas, and hear her speak about gratitude
• Brock Kleitsch and Brody Kleitsch both received Silver in the Greenhand Quiz
• Kaliya Lampe, Matilda Miller, Reese Peine, Nick Grober, and Madyson Richards in Chapter Display Exhibit and received a Gold
• Anna Richards was recognized for the Teach Ag Signing Day
• Cole Neil, Courtney Schmitz, and Anna Richards were recognized for their top placing proficiency awards
• Our chapter was recognized for the WHO/Public Relations Award
• Wapsie Valley FFA was recognized for the National Chapter Award
• Kaylee Kleitsch accomplished making ballot and being a state officer candidate
- Iowa Degree Recipients: Hunter Fuller, Ellie Neil, Mary Bodensteiner, Sam Banger, Joseph Ebaugh, Maggie Burgett, Bridget Seemann
• Nick Grober participated in the Auditing Committee where he got to vote on the constitution and bylaws
• Mary Bodensteiner participated in the Program of Activities where the group discussed FFA events coming up in the near future.
• Mr. Forsyth was recognized on stage for being a Golden Owl Finalist Agricultural Teacher/FFA Advisor