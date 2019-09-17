Wapsie Valley will celebrate Homecoming Week starting Sunday with a drive-in movie for all high school students. From Monday through Friday, staff and students participate in themed days: PJ day (Monday), twin day (Tuesday), redneck day (Wednesday), class color day (Thursday), and school spirit day (Friday).
Thursday, there will be an all-school assembly for the student body to “Meet the Candidates.” Voting for the King and Queen will take place after the assembly. The 2019 Wapsie Valley Queen candidates are Sloane Banger, Kennadi Neil, Melody Kayser, Emma Silva, and Sammi Kane. King candidates are Cole Neil, Traeton Kaufman, Reese Welcher, Cayle Huebner, and Kiks Rosengarten.
Also on Thursday, there will be a Community Pep Rally at Wapsie Valley at 6:30 p.m., where the homecoming court will be presented to the community and the crowning of the King and Queen will take place. In addition to the crowning, the fall sports teams will be presented and the senior football players will be showcased. There will be a jersey auction in addition to a live auction.
At 7 p.m. Friday, Wapsie Valley will be hosting its Homecoming Football Game against GMG. The Homecoming Dance will follow and be held from 9:30 p.m. until midnight.