Wapsie Valley’s homecoming activities run through Oct. 3. The Warriors will face Postville at 7 p.m. Friday night.
On Thursday, the school will hold a community event at the football field, where this year’s king and queen will be crowned. The queen candidates are Macey Schmit, Emma Cutsforth, Alyxandra Dixon, Kaylee Kleitsch and Courtney Schmitz, and the king candidates are Kobe Risse, Garrett Barnes, Luke Rochford, Ethan Oltrogge and Blayde Bellis.
Alyxandra Dixon is the daughter of Jayson Dixon and Bobbi Deleon. Throughout Alyx’s high school career she has been active in archery, musicals, track, choir and cheerleading. Her future plans are to graduate from a university in Iowa with a Bachelor’s degree in fashion and interior design and move to a big city where she can make the most out of her dream career. When asked how she has proven to be a leader through the Warrior Way, she said: “I always do my best by being there for my peers when they seem to be in a struggle or I believe they need it. I treat everyone with the same respect. No one should be treated differently because they don’t have as many friends or someone else thinks they’re weird or different. We all go to school for the same reason and that’s to learn but one of the most important things about being in school is making friends.”
Garrett Barnes is the son of Nate and Nicole Barnes. Since attending Wapsie Valley High School, Garrett has been active in football, basketball, baseball and choir. After high school, he plans to go to Hawkeye to finish Gen Ed’s then go to Wartburg for video editing. Garrett says he leads with the Warrior Way in mind by “Making sure everyone’s happy and having fun.”
Macey Schmit is the daughter of Curt and Jeanne Schmit. Volleyball, track, wrestling cheerleading and cross-country are all activities Macey has participated in throughout high school. She plans on attending Hawkeye Community college to complete her General Education and then transfer to Allen College to become a labor and delivery nurse. When asked about the Warrior Way and being a leader, Macey says, “I have shown the warrior way throughout high school by showing up to school everyday, completing my homework on time, treating others with respect, and helping others in need. I’ve also proven to be a leader on my cross country team by being an example for the younger athletes and my peers.”
Blayde “Bob” Bellis is the son of McKayla and Ryan Bellis. As Blayde starts his senior year and we look back, he has been an active participant in track, baseball, football and basketball. He anticipates playing college football next fall, but is undecided on a school at this time. Keeping the Warrior Way in mind, Blayde says, “I try to be a leader by how I carry myself in and out of school, and I set an example by being the best person I can be day in and day out.”
Kaylee Kleitsch is the daughter of Rick and Brenda Kleitsch . Throughout Kaylee’s high school career, you may have seen her participating in FFA, 4-H, student ambassadors, archery, choir, chamber choir and musicals. She plans on attending Iowa State in the fall to study Agriculture. How has the Warrior Way made an impact in Kaylee’s life? “I apply the standards of the Warrior Way by trying to be kind to everyone. I have leadership roles in multiple activities and try to set a good example, and demonstrate the Warrior Way by helping mentor and coach underclassmen in these activities.”
Luke Rochford is the son of Mike and Molly Rochford. Outside of the school day, Luke can be found participating in choir, football and track. After high school, he plans to attend a four year college to get a degree in electrical engineering. The Warrior Way provides a leadership pathway. Luke says, “I’ve tried to set a high standard for the grades below me in all of my activities. Trying to get better everyday is the goal.”
Courtney Schmitz is the daughter of Bob and Jenny Schmitz. Courtney has a well rounded extra curricular activity history while spending time at Wapsie Valley. She has participated in football cheer, basketball, track, softball, FFA, student ambassadors, choir, chamber choir and musicals. After graduation, her plans are to attend Hawkeye to complete her prerequisites and apply for the Dental Hygiene program.. How has the Warrior Way impacted Courtney’s life? “Following the Warrior Way has made me a better leader in all of the activities that I am involved in. Although, I have especially enjoyed supporting and leading my teammates in basketball the past 4 years.”
Ethan Oltrogge is the son of Denise and Ron Oltrogge. Over the course of his high school career Ethan has been a part of football, track, baseball, FFA, choir, student ambassadors, and Church Youth Group. His future plans are to attend Hawkeye Community College for CNC Machining & Tool Die Making and then transfer to the University of Northern Iowa to pursue a major in Electrical Engineering. Ethan states, “The Warrior Way has allowed me to be a leader and has helped me to influence others to strive for greater things, as well as including them in activities so everyone is included.”
Emma Cutsforth is the daughter of Dan and Lynda Cutsforth. You never know where you may have run into this young lady. She has been active in archery, basketball cheer, football cheer, cross-country, track, choir, musicals, volunteering in her community and parish, and teaching religious education on Wednesdays. Emma plans to go to Hawkeye to get her Gen Eds done, and then transfer to UNI to study political science. The Warrior Way has guided Emma in how she treats others. “I have proven to be a leader by always being inclusive in any situation, and always being friendly with all of my classmates.”
Kobe Risse is the son of Jessica and Nick Miller, and the late Jamie Risse. Kobe has participated as a Warrior in football, basketball, baseball and track. His post graduation plans are to major in business/accounting. Following the Warrior Way comes naturally to Kobe. “Throughout high school, I have treated others the way I want to be treated. By doing that, the Warrior Way has taken care of itself. I give 100% in my academics and sports to set a good example for the underclassmen.”
The festivities conclude with a parade beginning at 5 p.m. in Fairbank and will proceed through Oran, Readlyn and Klinger.
The theme days for the week are:
Monday: That 70s Show/70s Day
Tuesday: Christmas Vacation/Christmas Day
Wednesday: Harry Potter – Each class dresses in different house colors: Freshmen as Slytherin (green), sophomores as Ravenclaw (purple), juniors as Hufflepuff (yellow), seniors as Gryffindor (red), junior high schools choose whichever house they want to support, and faculty and staff dress as any of the instructors from the books or movies.
Thursday: Freaky Friday: switch lives (dress or act) with someone
Friday: Friday Night Lights: Spirit Day