WAVERLY – The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union on Monday released its first volleyball rankings for the 2020 season.
Wapsie Valley is ranked No. 2 in Class 1A after having reached the state final last season. The Warriors went 26-16 last fall.
Janesville begins the year ranked fifth in 1A. The Wildcats posted a mark of 33-12 last season.
Holy Trinity is No. 1 in 1A.
Denver is ranked 11th in Class 2A after going 27-15 last season, while Sumner-Fredericksburg enters the year ranked No. 12 in 2A. The Cougars went 17-19 last season.
Waverly-Shell Rock checks in at No. 10 in Class 4A. The Go-Hawks went 46-7 a year ago.
The complete rankings are below.
Class 1A
1. Holy Trinity Catholic (29-11)
2. Wapsie Valley (25-16)
3. Council Bluffs St. Albert (24-10)
4. New London (29-9)
5. Janesville (33-12)
6. Springville (20-17)
7. Gehlen Catholic (25-8)
8. Belle Plaine (27-13)
9. Coon Rapids-Bayard (23-10)
10. Edgewood-Colesburg (26-10)
11. Grand View Christian (23-21)
12. Gladbrook-Reinbeck (27-9)
13. Newell-Fonda (26-11)
14. Clinton Prince of Peace (22-17)
15. Sidney (38-6)
Class 2A
1. Western Christian (41-5)
2. Beckman Catholic (42-9)
3. Dike-New Hartford (29-15)
4. Wilton (35-4)
5. Boyden-Hull (25-10)
6. Hudson (31-8)
7. Underwood (30-6)
8. East Sac County (28-7)
9. Grundy Center (32-9)
10. Jesup (22-14)
11. Denver (27-15)
12. Sumner-Fredericksburg (17-19)
13. West Branch (21-16)
14. Lake Mills (30-10)
15. Nodaway Valley (20-7)
Class 3A
1. Mount Vernon (36-10)
2. Osage (37-7)
3. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows (30-7)
4. Unity Christian (24-11)
5. Union (21-12)
6. Davenport Assumption (32-6)
7. Nevada (33-10)
8. West Liberty (31-8)
9. MOC-Floyd Valley (26-9)
10. Kuemper Catholic (37-5)
11. Roland-Story (29-11)
12. Sioux Center (25-10)
13. Independence (29-12)
14. Des Moines Christian (24-7)
15. Red Oak (34-7)
Class 4A
1. Western Dubuque (24-14)
2. Xavier (28-7)
3. Marion (31-11)
4. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (37-3)
5. West Delaware (40-6)
6. Glenwood (30-13)
7. Clear Creek-Amana (23-15)
8. Gilbert (32-13)
9. North Scott (28-6)
10. Waverly-Shell Rock (46-7)
11. Wahlert Catholic (24-12)
12. Pella (18-19)
13. Winterset (17-12)
14. Carroll (23-14)
15. Bondurant-Farrar (18-18)
Class 5A
1. West Des Moines Valley (42-5)
2. Iowa City Liberty (34-3)
3. Ankeny (37-6)
4. Dowling Catholic (32-12)
5. Cedar Falls (44-1)
6. Pleasant Valley (30-6)
7. Wake (35-12)
8. Ankeny Centennial (18-15)
9. Dubuque Hempstead (20-14)
10. Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln (38-4)
11. Urbandale (20-17)
12. Ottumwa (23-18)
13. Bettendorf (22-14)
14. Cedar Rapids Prairie (17-22)
15. Indianola (27-18)