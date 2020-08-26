Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

WAVERLY – The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union on Monday released its first volleyball rankings for the 2020 season.

Wapsie Valley is ranked No. 2 in Class 1A after having reached the state final last season. The Warriors went 26-16 last fall.

Janesville begins the year ranked fifth in 1A. The Wildcats posted a mark of 33-12 last season.

Holy Trinity is No. 1 in 1A.

Denver is ranked 11th in Class 2A after going 27-15 last season, while Sumner-Fredericksburg enters the year ranked No. 12 in 2A. The Cougars went 17-19 last season.

Waverly-Shell Rock checks in at No. 10 in Class 4A. The Go-Hawks went 46-7 a year ago.

The complete rankings are below.

Class 1A

1. Holy Trinity Catholic (29-11)

2. Wapsie Valley (25-16)

3. Council Bluffs St. Albert (24-10)

4. New London (29-9)

5. Janesville (33-12)

6. Springville (20-17)

7. Gehlen Catholic (25-8)

8. Belle Plaine (27-13)

9. Coon Rapids-Bayard (23-10)

10. Edgewood-Colesburg (26-10)

11. Grand View Christian (23-21)

12. Gladbrook-Reinbeck (27-9)

13. Newell-Fonda (26-11)

14. Clinton Prince of Peace (22-17)

15. Sidney (38-6)

Class 2A

1. Western Christian (41-5)

2. Beckman Catholic (42-9)

3. Dike-New Hartford (29-15)

4. Wilton (35-4)

5. Boyden-Hull (25-10)

6. Hudson (31-8)

7. Underwood (30-6)

8. East Sac County (28-7)

9. Grundy Center (32-9)

10. Jesup (22-14)

11. Denver (27-15)

12. Sumner-Fredericksburg (17-19)

13. West Branch (21-16)

14. Lake Mills (30-10)

15. Nodaway Valley (20-7)

Class 3A

1. Mount Vernon (36-10)

2. Osage (37-7)

3. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows (30-7)

4. Unity Christian (24-11)

5. Union (21-12)

6. Davenport Assumption (32-6)

7. Nevada (33-10)

8. West Liberty (31-8)

9. MOC-Floyd Valley (26-9)

10. Kuemper Catholic (37-5)

11. Roland-Story (29-11)

12. Sioux Center (25-10)

13. Independence (29-12)

14. Des Moines Christian (24-7)

15. Red Oak (34-7)

Class 4A

1. Western Dubuque (24-14)

2. Xavier (28-7)

3. Marion (31-11)

4. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (37-3)

5. West Delaware (40-6)

6. Glenwood (30-13)

7. Clear Creek-Amana (23-15)

8. Gilbert (32-13)

9. North Scott (28-6)

10. Waverly-Shell Rock (46-7)

11. Wahlert Catholic (24-12)

12. Pella (18-19)

13. Winterset (17-12)

14. Carroll (23-14)

15. Bondurant-Farrar (18-18)

Class 5A

1. West Des Moines Valley (42-5)

2. Iowa City Liberty (34-3)

3. Ankeny (37-6)

4. Dowling Catholic (32-12)

5. Cedar Falls (44-1)

6. Pleasant Valley (30-6)

7. Wake (35-12)

8. Ankeny Centennial (18-15)

9. Dubuque Hempstead (20-14)

10. Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln (38-4)

11. Urbandale (20-17)

12. Ottumwa (23-18)

13. Bettendorf (22-14)

14. Cedar Rapids Prairie (17-22)

15. Indianola (27-18)