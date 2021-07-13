Gov. Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Governor’s STEM Advisory Council announced Wapsie Valley CAPS as one of the 22 STEM BEST (Businesses Engaging Students and Teachers) Program models for 2021.
The program brings together schools and businesses to create outstanding STEM learning experiences that prepare students for exciting, in-demand careers. With the addition of 22 awards, 80 programs have been created since STEM BEST launched in 2014.
The STEM Best Program supports school-business partnerships that allow teachers and industry professionals to work side-by-side on curriculum and projects that give students actual workplace experience. In the projects, students also gain an understanding of the opportunities and required skills for careers in STEM fields. STEM BEST has also laid the groundwork for other successful statewide initiatives such as Future Ready Iowa’s Work-Based Learning Clearinghouse.
The basis of CAPS (Center for Advanced Professional Studies) is taking students out of the traditional classroom setting and immersing them in a business environment and encouraging innovation while developing professional skills, problem solving and expanding career exploration opportunities. All of these skills are crucial for success after graduation whether that be in a college setting or in the workforce. The CAPS mission statement is Preparing ALL Students for Their Purpose.
“CAPS provides so many opportunities for student associates they may not typically seek out. While they may choose to work on a project in a specific area, the STEM focus is included in every project. Whether it’s learning a new technology to develop a product for a client, mathematics for figuring dimensions in design of a project or even working with businesses in the science field. Students don’t necessarily know they are working on a STEM project, but it’s involved in so many businesses, they are bound to be gaining experience in the field,” said Haley Tiedt, WV CAPS Instructor.
The STEM Council Executive Committee voted unanimously to award 22 new or expanded partnerships up to $25,000 each. Participating employer partners contribute to a dollar-for-dollar match with some going above and beyond the cost-share requirement. The awards can be used for the curriculum development and coordination, educator training and development in workplace-classroom integration and preparing the work-based learning environment.
The 2021 STEM BEST Program awardees are:
• Ames Community School District
• Don Bosco Catholic School System
• CAM Community School District
• Cedar Rapids Community School District – Thomas Jefferson High School
• Cedar Rapids Community School District – Metro High School
• Central Community School District
• Clinton Community School District
• Creston Community School District – Middle school
• Creston Community School District – Elementary School
• Earlham Community School District
• Eastern Allamakee Community School District
• Howard-Winneshiek Community School District
• Keokuk Community & Fort Madison School Districts
• Linn-Mar Community School District
• MFL MarMac Community School District
• MOC-Floyd Valley Community School District
• North Tama County Community School District
• Pella Community School District
• Riverside Community School District
• Sioux Center Community School District
• Wapsie Valley Community School District
• Woodbine Community School District
To be considered for a STEM BEST Program award, applicants were required to submit a comprehensive proposal that incorporates rigorous and relevant STEM curriculum, valuable partnerships with community businesses or organizations, real-world learning opportunities and expertise at the post-secondary education and training level. These awardees will serve as a model to share unique perspective, strengths, demographics and program focus with other schools throughout Iowa.
Visit www.IowaSTEM.org/STEMBEST for more information on the STEM BEST Program and the 80 partners.