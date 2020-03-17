On Tuesday morning, the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association announced its 2020 boys basketball all-state teams, which were selected during a meeting with print sports writers Sunday.
Kiks Rosengarten, a senior at Wapsie Valley High School, is one of eight players to make the first team in Class 1A.
The honor comes after Rosengarten played a key role in pushing the Warriors to their first-ever state title on Friday in Des Moines.
The forward averaged 17 points over three games in the state tournament, as Wapsie Valley took down No. 1 Lake Mills, No. 4 Montezuma and No. 2 Bishop Garrigan en route to the championship.
In the Class 1A final, Rosengarten scored a game-high 21 points on 60% shooting and pulled down 15 rebounds to help defeat the Golden Bears.
His state performance landed him on the Class 1A all-tournament team, along with sophomore Gunner Meyer, who had a breakout performance.
But Rosengarten's exploits weren't limited to the postseason, of course.
The senior was dominant all year, scoring 19 points per game on 53% shooting while leading the team with 343 rebounds and 68 blocks.
His rebound total was second among all Class 1A players, only behind Central City's Nick Reid.
Next, after graduating, Rosengarten will continue his basketball career at Upper Iowa University in the fall. The Peacocks are coached by Brooks McKowen, the son of Marty McKowen, the coach at Wapsie Valley.