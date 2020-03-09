DES MOINES — Wapsie Valley came into Monday’s matchup against No. 1 Lake Mills in the Class 1A state tournament with the mentality of knocking off anybody in its way — and it resulted in a 49-45 upset of the bracket's top seed.
“We’re down here to win every game we can,” head coach Marty McKowen said. “The best thing about our kids is we changed our motto. Instead of saying, ‘We are Wapsie,’ we changed it to, 'We are family.' If you watch those kids out there today, you saw kids that were helping each other, encouraging each other and a great group of kids to work with."
When the final buzzer hit, elation set in for the Warriors and the Wapsie Valley faithful with leaps of joy as teammates embraced and celebrated with their fellow students.
“As soon as the game is over, usually you see kids run to their parents. Our kids run into our stands with our fans, with our student section. It’s an incredible thing to watch,” McKowen said with a smile. “How tight we are is great. That's how our team plays too. Our team is so unselfish. It's unbelievable. If a kid scores two points or 25, they don't care as long as we win.”
Wapsie Valley pulled off the upset behind 19 points from Gunner Meyer, scoring 10 more than his season average (9.4 per game) when the Warriors needed someone to step up big while their leading scorer Kiks Rosengarten was being double-teamed.
“It's probably one of my better games, but I know my teammates were there to pick me up and pick all of us up at the right times,” Meyer said.
“We just fought all the way through and never quit,” Rosengarten added. “When you never quit, that's when you come out on top. That's what this team is all about.”
Rosengarten, the senior center, still managed to pour in 16 points and grab nine rebounds, along with sealing the game late with an offensive rebound and put-back to give the Warriors a 49-45 lead with less than 30 seconds remaining.
The Warriors' unselfishness came into play with their third-leading scorer Kobe Risse, who had just six points, but found other ways to affect the game with a team-high five assists. Additionally, Risse pointed out that it’s a lifelong dream to be able to play at state after growing up as a ball boy for Wapsie.
“I’ve always dreamed [of playing] at State,” Risse said. “Just the atmosphere is really cool down there. Not a lot of people get to say they played in Wells Fargo Arena. I think it's pretty cool that we’re one of the top eight teams in Class 1A.”
Risse, the junior guard, settled in and found teammates like Meyer, who received recognition from Coach McKowen for his development as a player throughout the season.
“He has come a long way,” McKowen remarked. “Think about where he started the year, he's only a sophomore for us, and he started the year by not contributing a ton, but has grown into a position that if he's not doing what he's doing and all the other kids too, we’re probably not here.”
The Warriors will need more guys to step up when they face another 23-2 team in No. 4 Montezuma at 2 p.m. Wednesday in the semifinals.
“They’ve embraced the underdog role, and we’ll take it,” McKowen noted. “I mean, if you go down wanting to win one game at the state tournament then you would be upset about being an eighth seed, but we’re the exact opposite. We’re going down with a chance to win the whole thing.”