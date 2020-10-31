WAVERLY – Wapsie Valley has withdrawn from next week's Class 1A state tournament after a player tested positive for COVID-19, Waverly Newspapers has learned.
Wapsie Valley head coach Heather Robinson said she was made aware of the positive test Friday afternoon and that "we were not expecting that.”
Robinson said she then waited for the Wapsie Valley High School administration to inform her of the next steps she and her team needed to take, which, she said, includes a 14-day quarantine period.
“It’s just heartbreaking," the coach said. "To see the girls in their (regional final) game, we were at our best and to have it all ripped away, it’s very disappointing and sad. Words I don’t think can describe what we’re going through with that.”
The state tournament is slated to begin Tuesday at Alliant Energy PowerHouse in Cedar Rapids. Wapsie Valley, ranked No. 2 in the state, was scheduled to play Burlington Notre Dame in a quarterfinal at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union has not announced any changes to the Class 1A state tournament bracket as of 11:30 a.m. Saturday.
Wapsie Valley finished the season 20-7.