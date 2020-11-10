WAVERLY – Wapsie Valley senior Dallas Wittenburg was named Class A, District 4 kicker/punter of the year.
Wittenburg led District 4 in kickoff yards (2,610), was second with seven touchbacks, converted the longest field goal (41 yards) and converted the most PATs (44).
Wapsie Valley seniors Kobe Risse, Blayde Bellis, Trevor Sauerbrei, Tyler Ott and Jordan Rubner were first team all-district selections. Risse led District 4 with 27 passing touchdowns, while Bellis, a receiver, led District 4 with 665 receiving yards and 14 touchdown catches. Sauerbrei, a running back, was first in the district in all-purpose yards (1,856). Sauerbrei also was second with 82 total tackles. Ott, a receiver, was second with 504 receiving yards and seven touchdown grabs.
Seniors Ethan Oltrogge, Luke Rochford and Garrett Barnes were second team all-district selections.
Seniors Ayden Cummings and Brody Stark received all-district honorable mention.
Wapsie Valley finished 8-2 and advanced to the Class A quarterfinals.
South Winneshiek senior Jacob Herold was the offensive MVP, while MFL-Mar-Mac junior Cullen McShane was the defensive MVP. South Winneshiek senior Calvin Knutson was voted lineman of the year.
MFL-Mar-Mac’s Dan Anderson was named District 4 coach of the year.