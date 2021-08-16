Waverly’s Ward 5 council seat is heating up as Tim Kangas, the current councilman, confirmed to Waverly Newspapers on Monday morning he plans to seek a fourth term.
Earlier this month, Phil Trimble, a former guest councilman, announced he was running for the post after originally also contemplating, but then discounting, a possible run for the at-large seat.
So far, Ward 5 is the only contested race, and one in which the longest-serving incumbent will face off against a newcomer.
Kangas, the talent development director at Mason City Community Schools, is the only current council member with service in city government spanning 12 years.
All other incumbents looking for re-election — Ward 1’s Brian Birgen, Ward 3’s Rod Drenkow and at-large Councilwoman Ann Rathe — are wrapping up their first terms, as is the mayor, Adam Hoffman.
Kangas, 49, told Waverly Newspapers in an email that when he ran for re-election four years ago, his pledge was to continue to “move Waverly forward by expanding growth opportunities through infrastructure development and quality of life improvements.”
The Bremer Avenue reconstruction and the opening of the Cedar River Parkway are examples of that growth and the Cedar River Park ball fields are bound to improve the quality of life for youth, he noted.
But, he added, the work is far from done, hence his desire to serve a fourth term.
Kangas noted that some impactful decisions are coming before the council.
“Decisions on the Rail Trail, especially the Rail Trail Bridge, and the redevelopment of Memorial Park will be before the council soon,” he wrote.
Kangas said that other issues, like affordable housing, will continue to need attention.
One in particular that appears to have been bumped up to the fore is the upgrade of Memorial Park, once the planned departure of the Bremer County Fair takes place.
Kangas said that about six years ago, when the pool renovation was on the agenda, he believed it should be put on hold until the city can have that “added freedom” to work with the space comprehensively.
That time is now closer as the fair is expected to leave the park as soon as their new site is ready.
Kangas said that in his years on the council, he has voted his conscience and has stood by his convictions even when he was the single dissenting voice.
He pointed out that when the lane configuration on Bremer Avenue was up for a vote, he was the only voice that stood for keeping the town’s main thoroughfare as four lanes.
“I was the only one on that council,” he said.
Reviewing his past election platform against what has been accomplished, Kangas said another one of his promises was to “restore the functionality of the City Council after several years of constant divisiveness.”
“We have been able to restore the professionalism of the council and even when I have been on the losing side of decisions, such as the Bremer Avenue configuration, the council has continued to move forward with the business of Waverly in a positive manner,” he said.
Kangas sees the fact that he has an opponent as a testament to the civic engagement in the community, which he encourages.
“If there are challengers with the other races, that is good, it’s good to be active,” he said. “And if you are not able to run for office, you may be able to run for boards or commissions.”
Bremer County Auditor Shelley Wolf said candidates for city and school seats in the Nov. 2 elections can start filing papers on Aug. 23 and ending Sept. 16.
Kangas said he brings, among other things, unique resident knowledge about the context and history of the issues that come before the council.
“There is a value to having some experience,” he said.
In the written statement to the paper, he added:
“I look forward to continuing to grow Waverly in a thoughtful, responsible manner and I appreciate the support from constituents as I have been considering the decision to seek to represent them for four more years,” he wrote in the email. “It has been an honor to work for them.”