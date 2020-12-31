Ward Harris Jr., 100, of Lansing, Kansas, formerly of Howard, Ohio, died Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at Providence Place, Kansas City, Kansas, having lived his life to honor his Savior Jesus Christ.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon on Thursday, January 7 at Mount Vernon Baptist Temple, 21453 Floralwood Drive, Howard, Ohio 43028 with a memorial service remembering Ward's life immediately following. Missionary Steven Harris will officiate the services. A graveside service will follow at 10 a.m. Friday, January 8 at Goshen Cemetery, Spring Street, Goshen, Ohio 45122.
Ward is survived by his wife, Sarah Jane Harris, of Lansing, Kansas, by his sons: Joel (Julie) Harris, of Cary, North Carolina, Steven (Peggy) Harris, of Goshen, Ohio, and his daughters: Esther (Hugh) Talley, of Atchison, Kansas, Beth Anna (Rob) Bousfield, of Boise, Idaho, and his daughter-in-law, Mala Harris, of Michigan; 14 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ward and Hilda Harris, by his brothers: Bernard Harris and James Harris by his sister Ladyne Schellhase and by his son, Dr. Philip Harris.
Ward Harris Jr., the son of Ward and Hilda (Powell) Harris, was born October 5, 1920, in Charles City, Iowa. He graduated from Shell Rock High School in 1937. Ward served with the Army Corps of Engineers (91st Infantry Division) during the Second World War. Ward was born again in the summer of 1946 through the preaching of the gospel of Christ in Revival Service held by First Baptist Church, Shell Rock, Iowa, under the preaching of Evangelist David Canine. Ward graduated from Moody Bible Institute in 1951 and began missionary service with Baptist Mid-Missions (first language study in France in 1952 and then on to the Central African Republic [French Equatorial Africa]) in 1953 serving there until 1986.
Ward married Sarah Jane Cornett on January 28, 1962.
In 1986 Ward began serving as pastor of Calvary Independent Baptist Church, Moncton, New Brunswick. In 1992 he began a ministry of helping local churches in reaching their communities and in 1995 moved to Howard, Ohio, to continue his ministry of helping local churches in evangelistic outreach as well as in 2004 becoming a volunteer chaplain for several area hospitals. As age and health required Ward to no longer drive he became an avid prayer warrior for thousands of his fellow men, missionaries and ministries worldwide.
