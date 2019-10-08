Help us celebrate.
Margaret Warnke will be celebrating her 90th birthday with a card shower and family dinner.
She was born Oct. 17, 1929, the daughter of John and Helen (Lillian) Karasch in Niles, Illinois. She married Henry Warnke Oct. 19, 1948. He passed away in 1994.
There are three daughters, Diana, of Waterloo, Barbara, of Au Train, Michigan, and Peggy, deceased in 2007. She had five grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.
Cards may be sent to: Margaret Warnke, 1628 Mount Carmel Drive, Waterloo, IA 50703.