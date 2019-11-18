Jim Armstrong, a self-described organic farmer of a 5-acre plot of land south of Chicago, made the five-hour drive to Waverly to hear Elizabeth Warren speak on Saturday.
Armstrong had heard the Massachusetts senator make her case for the White House in 2020 in debates and news coverage, but when he found out she was going to stump in Waverly, where he had traveled to before for the popular Midwest Horse Sale, he decided it was worth it to him to get a firsthand experience of Iowa’s unique advantage of meeting presidential hopefuls in person and perhaps even get involved to stave off depression from losing his farm.
It was an opportunity he didn’t want to miss. He had sent Warren a $25 donation when he heard President Donald Trump refer to her as Pocahontas. Later on, her message about the structural changes she advocates resonated with him, and perhaps even stronger once he fell in the predicament of losing the land that had been in his family for 40 years.
Among the first to arrive on site, Armstrong found a spot near the front of the audience at Knights Ballroom, the space at Wartburg College where Warren addressed about 575 area residents, including Bremer County Democrats, students, and parents with young children.
In an energetic, engaging delivery Warren, 70, pitched her plan for America after being introduced by Wartburg College Democrats vice president Wyatt Hintermeister, an intern on the senator’s campaign.
Threading her personal journey into a bigger narrative of core Democratic issues such as healthcare, fair pay, equality, education and the environment, Warren spoke from the heart, starting with her “surprise” entry as the unexpected baby in her family after her parents had already had three sons.
She summed up a lesson she had learned early in life, after her dad’s heart attack, when her mother took on a minimum-wage job at a department store to keep the family afloat.
“No matter how scared you are and no matter how hard it looks, when it comes down to it, you reach down deep and you find it — you pull it up — and you take care of the people that you love,” she said.
Warren then laid out a three-pronged plan to accomplish her vision — attack corruption head on, execute structural change and safeguard democracy.
“If we want a different government, if we want a different country, we are not going to get there by nibbling around the edges,” she said. “It’s going to take big, structural change. And, I’ll tell you where it starts. It starts by fighting back against the corruption. No more defense, it’s time to go on offense… Now here’s the good news, I have the biggest anti-corruption plan since Watergate. That’s a good thing. Here’s the bad news: money is now so influential in Washington, we need the biggest anti-corruption plan since Watergate.”
She said as president, she would have the courage to enforce the antitrust laws and tax the wealthiest tier with a 2-cent tax.
“The first $50 million, free and clear,” she said. “But, your 50-million-and-first dollar, you got to pitch in 2 cents. And 2 cents on every dollar after that.”
Warren also touted Medicare for all and spelled out a plan to pay for the coverage as well as to alleviate the college tuition debt, and ways to combat the climate crisis.
“When I think about how we’re gonna make structural change in this country, I think about, what’s our guiding principle?” she asked rhetorically. “For me, it’s the worth of every single human being. That’s what it’s about…
“There’s no such thing as ‘that one’s your fight and this one’s my fight.’ Nope, ‘I’m counting on you, you can count on me. We’re going to fight all of these fights and we’re going to get them done together.’”
Warren also answered three questions from audience members, which were picked randomly from submissions collected in a small gift bag prior to the speech.
Later on Saturday, the Des Moines Register released its Iowa Poll, which is co-sponsored by CNN and Mediacom. In the latest survey of 500 likely Democratic caucus goers, Warren’s support has slipped and has fallen into second place.
Sixteen percent of caucus goers rate the Massachusetts senator as their top choice, down 6 points from the previous poll in September. Meanwhile, South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, who visited W-SR High School two weeks prior, leads the crowded Democratic field with 25% listing him as their top preference.
Former Vice President Joe Biden and Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders are tied for third with 15% each. The poll, which was conducted by Selzer & Co. from Nov. 8-13, has a margin of error of plus-or-minus 4.4%.
Al Charlson, the chair of Bremer County Democrats, said he was impressed with Warren’s grassroots campaign.
“I think she does a very good job on stage in relaying her personal life to the experiences of other people in the audience and how she plans to address these things,” he said.
Charlson said as county chair, he cannot disclose his favorite candidate so far, but added:
“She shares a lot of the same core values as a number of the Democrat candidates and I share those core values as well — a concern for people who are struggling, for people who are behind the curve in terms of basic things, like healthcare and education. She is probably the most specific among all candidates about how she is proposing to pay for them.”
Carissa Froyum, who is running for House District 63 against Rep. Sandy Salmon, R-Janesville, said she found Warren’s presentation, as captivating as when she first saw Warren speak in October at the University of Northern Iowa.
Froyum, who also attended Pete Buttigieg’s event in town said she is not committed to any particular candidate.
“My perspective is, we can’t wait for the federal government to fix our problems, we have to start cleaning our own house,” she said of healthcare solutions.
Tammy Faux, a Wartburg professor, who volunteered at the event, said she is committed to caucusing for Warren.
After the presentation, Warren managed to squeeze in a short gaggle with the press, and then she was ready to shake hands, and of course, take selfies.
A long line of attendees formed afterwards to snap selfies with the presidential hopeful.
So far, Warren had taken about 80,000 selfies, a campaign staffer told Waverly Newspapers.
Among those who wanted to commemorate the moment with a selfie on Saturday was Waverly Councilman Brian Birgen, who represents Ward 1, and his daughter, Caroline.
Warren took a picture with Caroline, as she had done with many other young girls, in a “pinky swear” gesture.
Armstrong, the organic farmer from Chicago, could not take a selfie, as he had wanted, as he said he couldn’t find the camera on his phone in time.
He said he shook Warren’s hand and told her:
“We need a greenhouse on every school.”
The senator, he added, said it was a good idea.
“I kind of liked her views on things,” he said, “she does the exact same speech every time, then answers three questions, but I still like her ideas as far as Medicare for all and going after the banks and college debt is too much.”
Asked if Warren is definitively his pick, he paused:
“It’s still a long ways away,” he said.