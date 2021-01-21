FAIRBANK – Wapsie Valley head football coach Tony Foster announced his retirement Tuesday night.
The Wapsie Valley School Board on Monday received Foster’s resignation during its regular business meeting.
Foster served as the Warriors’ head coach after retiring from 35 years as a science teacher at the school.
Wapsie Valley athletics director Brett Bergman told the Oelwein Daily Register in a phone interview Tuesday that Foster was “a legend in his own time.”
Foster accumulated a 145-57 record during his 19 seasons leading the program. Over the nearly two decades he spent in at Wapsie Valley, Foster won two state titles and made several semifinal appearances. Foster’s teams went on to win nine district championships and qualified for the postseason 13 times.