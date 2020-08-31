DENVER – On the first play of its 2020 season, Wapsie Valley quarterback Kobe Risse hit receiver Blayde Bellis for a 50-plus-yard touchdown. A penalty flag nullified it, though.
The Warriors opened the season on the road against rival Denver. Last year, at home in Fairbank, the Warriors pulled out a 13-6 win over the Cyclones. This time, the Warriors won 42-20.
On the Warriors’ second possession, Risse again found Bellis in the end zone, and from there the Warriors (1-0) went on to score 28 points before the Cyclones found their way onto the scoreboard.
Denver (0-1) found some momentum in the fourth quarter with two touchdowns by Tye Bradley and Ethan Schoville, respectively, but it was too little, too late for the Cyclones.
“We have some of the better skill kids in this area, and we expected them to play well,” Wapsie Valley head coach Tony Foster said. “We didn’t know how well our offensive line would play, none of those kids have started a game before, any of them. They made their share of mistakes. Offensively, I was really proud of them.
“Defensively, we are playing a little bit of a different defensive style then we were in the past. That was a concern, we didn’t know how that was going to affect our defense. We still stopped the run fairly well. The quarterback (Isaac Besh) got away from us, he’s really a very good player as well. The defense that was the concern, the offensive line, and I think they played as well as I could have hoped for.”
Foster pointed out some improvements the Warriors needed to make. “Their quarterback got loose quite a bit, and we gave them the screen, which we were afraid they were going to get because they run screens really well. We gave the screen, so we have to continue to work on that. When we played Hudson in our scrimmage, we didn’t stop the run real well and we’re getting a little better, but we’re still not stopping the run like we’ll need to against East Buchanan (on Friday).”
Standout players for the Warriors were Bellis, Trevor Sauerbrei and Tyler Ott. Foster pointed out this group of upperclassmen have “been doing that for three years. They’ve done it against everybody, they are really good, they could play for anybody.”
He also gave praise to Risse who was “on the money with his throws,” and running back Jordan Rubner noting his versatility.
“We had him split out most of the time so he never really had the ball much so he did a really good job (Friday),” the coach said.
Warriors cornerback Gunner Meyer had an interesting interception that followed a fumble that was picked up by the quarterback, then after the throw, was tipped twice – once by Denver receiver and then by a Wapsie defender – and Meyer took advantage and snatched the ball out of the air to give the Warriors possession.
Denver standouts included quarterback Isaac Besh, who completed 11 of 20 throws for 131 yards and two touchdowns. Running back Schoville ran for 56 yards and a touchdown. Receiver Caylor Hoffer had six catches for 71 receiving yards and a touchdown that was completed off a tipped pass by Wapsie defenders.