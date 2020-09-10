FAIRBANK – After a scoreless first half, Wapsie Valley exploded for five touchdowns in the second half of a 33-8 home victory Friday night over East Buchanan.
The Warriors (2-0) grabbed the lead in the third quarter when senior quarterback Kobe Risse hit senior receiver Blayde Bellis for a 25-yard touchdown pass. It was the first of three passing touchdowns on the night for Risse, who threw for 145 yards. He is tied for the most passing touchdowns in the state with eight, according to Varsity Bound.
Bellis caught two touchdowns from Risse to bring his season total to five scoring receptions. Bellis is tied for the most receiving touchdowns in the state.
Senior running back Trevor Sauerbrei also hauled in a touchdown pass. He turned a short toss from Risse into a 43-yard score.
The Warriors running game, however, piled up the most yardage with 191. Sauerbrei rushed for 150 yards, including a 40-yard touchdown dash.
Bellis ran once, for 34 yards, on a jet sweep, which led to senior Jordan Rubner making a 1-yard touch down plunge.
“We had some big runs (Friday), but we weren’t consistent,” said Wapsie Valley head coach Tony Foster, who gave East Buchanan’s defensive line praise. “Those big tackles – those guys are big – and they’re good. They shot down some of what we were trying to do on our power run, but we still got off a few nice runs, and we’ll try to correct what we were not doing right.”
East Buchanan senior AJ Kremer led the Buccaneers with 51 receiving yards, and senior quarterback TJ Lau scored East Buchanan’s only touchdown late in the fourth quarter.
Defense dominated the first half.
“East Buchanan had a good scheme for us, and we had to calm down at half time and take a look at what we were doing defensively, and how we wanted to attack it,” Foster said. “Then, we were fine in the second half.”
Wapsie Valley sophomore Mason Harter led his team with 8.5 total tackles, followed by senior Isiah Morse with 6.5. Bellis had an interception against Lau, who had some success on the ground, however.
“(Lau) kept us off balance defensively early, running the ball and getting it on the read option,” Foster said. “That kept us off balance. They did a lot of good things. It was probably a closer game than what the score was.”
Wapsie Valley senior Tyler Ott averaged 38.2 yards on six punts, and senior Dallas Wittenburg was 3 of 5 on extra-point kicks.
East Buchanan statistics were not available.
WAPSIE VALLEY 33, EAST BUCHANAN 8
East Buchanan ....... 0 0 0 8 – 8
Wapsie Valley ........ 0 0 13 20 – 33