Eight individuals will be inducted into the Wartburg College Athletic Hall of Fame as part of the annual Homecoming & Family Weekend festivities this fall.
Akeem Carter, a 2009 graduate, was a four-year member of the wrestling team. He was a two-time NCAA champion and three-time All-American. Carter was a three-time conference champion and has a career record of 99-11 with seven major decisions, five tech falls and six falls. He was inducted into the NWCA Hall of Fame in 2016. Carter is the president and founder of Tunnel Light Fitness, a non-profit organization in Iowa City. He has two children and lives in Waterloo, Iowa.
Angela (Hartwig) Elmshaeuser, a 2009 graduate, was a four-year member of the softball team. The pitcher was a three-time First-team All-Conference selection, a three-time All-Region honoree and a two-time All-American. Elmshaeuser continues to hold Wartburg’s career record in strikeouts, games started, complete games and wins. She ranks in eight other career categories in the circle. Elmshaeuser received her doctorate of physical therapy from the University of Iowa. She lives in Columbus, Miss., with her husband, Joshua, and son, Henry.
Joel Reynolds, a 2005 graduate, was a four-year member of the baseball team as an infielder. He was a three-time All-Conference selection and two-time All-Region honoree. Reynolds ranks in nine career categories, including second in doubles and still holds the season record in doubles. Reynolds also helped lead the Knights to a fourth-place finish at the NCAA Division III College World Series his senior year, where he was named to the all-tournament team. He is an oral and maxillofacial surgeon at Iowa Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons, PC and lives in West Des Moines, Iowa, with his wife, Annie (Fox), also a 2005 Wartburg graduate, and daughter, Ellie.
Anthony Souhrada, a 2000 graduate, was a four-year member of the football team on the defensive line. He was a three-time All-Conference selection. Souhrada continues to be the career leader in quarterback hurries and ranks in four other career categories. He is the Owner and Operations Manager of Legacy Management, a real estate asset management company in Ames, Bettendorf, Iowa and Peoria, Illinois. Souhrada lives in Bettendorf, Iowa, with his wife, Jesell and two sons, Alex and Sam.
Leon Webrand was a member of the basketball and baseball teams at Wartburg from 1950-1953. The Knights won the 1951-52 conference championship in basketball during his career. Baseball, however, was his passion. His collegiate career was cut short after three years at Wartburg when he joined the service followed by several years of professional baseball. He completed his degree and graduated from Wartburg in 1962. The retired president of Litton’s Aero Products Division lives in Westlake Village, Calif., with his wife, Sandy. They have one adult son, Blair.
Aaron Wernimont, a 2010 graduate, was a four-year member of the wrestling team. He was a two-time NCAA champion and three-time All-American. Wernimont had a career record of 151-12 with 21 major decisions, 13 tech falls and 14 falls. He ranks second in career wins and was a CoSIDA Academic All-American. Wernimont, who died following a sudden illness in 2012, received Wartburg’s Young Alumni Award posthumously in 2017. He is survived by his wife, Kahri (Heinemann), also a 2010 Wartburg graduate.
Heidi (Porter) Wiley, a 2007 graduate, was a four-year member of the cross country and track and field teams. She was the 2007 outdoor national champion in the 800 and a member of the 2005 national championship relay in the distance medley relay. Wiley was the 2007 USTFCCCA Regional Athlete of the Year on the track for the indoor and outdoor season. She was a six-time All-American. Wiley is a doula and stay at home mother and lives in Madison, Wis., with her husband, Nathan, a 2011 Wartburg graduate, and two children, Oliver and Willow.
Ashley (Rogers) Winter, a 2008 graduate, was a four-year member of the volleyball and softball teams. She was the conference MVP in volleyball her senior year, was a four-time First-team All-Conference selection, a three-time All-Region honoree and an All-American. On the softball field, Winter was a three-time All-Conference selection and two-time All-Region honoree. She continues to hold four career records in volleyball and five career records in softball. Winter is the head softball coach at Loras College, in Dubuque where she lives with her husband, Bud, a 2007 Wartburg graduate.