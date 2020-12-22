WAVERLY – Wartburg College athletics will begin its 2021 indoor sports seasons without the general public in attendance, the college announced Friday.
The decision not to allow fans at events stems from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the ability to create the safest environment possible for student-athletes and spectators.
Levick Arena
Two people per each participant (student-athlete/coach/staff member) will be permitted to attend basketball, volleyball and wrestling home events inside Levick Arena. Seating for spectators will take place in the west bleachers across from the team benches.
During basketball doubleheaders, Levick Arena will be cleared after the first game before spectators will be allowed inside for the second contest.
Hoover Fieldhouse
Due to the volume of participants and lack of adequately spaced viewing areas, no spectators will be permitted for indoor track & field events.
“While we are excited to begin indoor competition in January, we regret that we must enact these attendance policies in order to create a safe environment for everyone,” Wartburg athletics director Rick Willis said in a statement. “We appreciate the support from our families and fans, and look forward to the time we can all gather together again soon.”
Knight Vision
Wartburg Knight Vision plans to stream all home events, free of charge. Visit https://livestream.com/wartburgknightvision
Spectators for all events are required to follow campus masking and social distancing guidelines.
In cooperation with local and state health officials, Wartburg will continue to monitor in-person attendance at Levick Arena and Hoover Fieldhouse. These policies are subject to change with the dynamics of the COVID-19 situation.