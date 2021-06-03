The work of the late Nan Graese Fritschel will be on display in Wartburg College’s Waldemar A. Schmidt Art Gallery beginning June 7.
The exhibit, “New Acquisitions: The Works and Collection of Nan Graese Fritschel,” will run through Aug. 22.
In the spring of 2020, the college received 24 pieces of artwork from Fritschel’s estate. The 1955 Wartburg alumna, who died in 2005, was a prolific artist, creating work in an array of media.
“This exhibition is a celebration of her creativity as well as the love for the artwork she collected with her late husband, Ted, who also was a Wartburg College graduate,” said Johanna Kramer-Weston, art gallery director and exhibition manager. “We would like to share our sincere thanks with the Fritschel and Graese families for their commitment to enriching the lives of our students, faculty, staff and the community with this gift.”
Guests are invited to explore the show during daily hours, 9 a.m.-7 p.m., on the first floor of the Bachman Fine Arts Center. All visitors must adhere to the college’s COVID-19 mitigation policies, which include wearing a face mask while indoors and maintaining a safe physical distance. Guests also are invited to follow the gallery on Instagram (@waldemarschmidtgallery) for exhibition information and gallery content. The exhibit is free and open to the public. For more information, visit www.wartburg.edu/gallery.