WAVERLY – Wartburg College’s offense came alive during both of its games against American Rivers Conference rival Central College on Monday, and the result was a pair of wins.
The Knights beat the Dutch 15-7 and 11-1 to take the series victory at Harms Stadium at Hertel Field.
Wartburg outscored the Central 26-8 and totaled 26 hits, while driving in 24 runs during Monday’s doubleheader. Four Wartburg hitters notched at least four hits, while senior Ethan Hayes drove home eight runs.
The Knights’ pitching staff held the Dutch to seven earned runs, while striking out 15.
Wartburg’s offense broke out for season-highs in runs, hits and RBIs during the first game of the day Monday.
Down 5-0 heading into the home half of the second inning, Wartburg got on the board with two runs off a pair of RBI singles from senior Steven Lawrence and junior Max Goodhue.
Junior Bryce Butler’s first career home run scored Hayes to give the Knights a 6-5 lead in the third inning.
Central reclaimed the lead with two runs in the fifth, but Wartburg’s offense came to life again in large part during the sixth, scoring nine runs off four hits.
Hayes’ second hit and third RBI tied the game at 7-7. Senior pinch-hitter Brett Kelting then came up clutch with a two-run double for the game-winning runs. Junior Ben DeKruyf helped pad the lead later with a grand slam, pushing the score to 15-7.
Junior Aaron Eybers earned the win on the mound for the Knights, his first of the season. He pitched five innings in relief of sophomore starting pitcher Cael Boehmer, and allowed two earned runs.
Goodhue and DeKruyf each tallied three base hits, while Hayes and senior Parker Ridge had two apiece.
Sophomore starter Jacob Murray held the Dutch scoreless through the first five innings of the second game before the visitors spoiled the shutout bid in the sixth. Murray had nine strikeouts and earned his second win of the season. He allowed just seven hits.
Wartburg’s late offensive outburst from the first game carried into the series finale, claiming a 3-0 lead off homers from Ridge and Hayes.
The Knights scored another trio of runs in the third inning and a pair in the fourth to gain an 8-0 advantage.
Hayes brought the Wartburg lead into double digits in the sixth with his second homer of the game, an opposite field three-run round-tripper to extend the home team’s lead to 11-1.
Lawrence, Goodhue, Ridge, Hayes and DeKruyf each had two hits.
Sophomore right-hander Joey Ciero sent the Dutch down in order in the seventh to secure the 10-run rule victory for Wartburg.
Wartburg (6-8, 4-4 A-R-C) travels to Nebraska Wesleyan University for a four-game series beginning April 2 in Lincoln, Nebraska.
WARTBURG 15, CENTRAL 7
Central ....... 140 020 0 – 7 14 2
Wartburg ... 024 009 X – 15 15 1
Central pitching: Vander Leest, Vowels (3), Evans (4), Schwanke (6), Thiele (6), Staley (6), Nelson (6) and Kimm. Wartburg pitching: Boehmer, Eybers (3) and Stubitz.
W: Eybers (1-2). L: Thiele (1-1).
2B: Central 4 (Farren, Kampf, Mora, Hauser), Wartburg 3 (DeKruyf, Hayes, Kelting).
3B: Central 1 (Vander Leest).
HR: Central 1 (Vander Leest), Wartburg 2 (DeKruyf, Butler).
WARTBURG 11, CENTRAL 1
Central ....... 000 001 0 – 1 7 1
Wartburg ... 303 203 X – 11 11 1
Central pitching: Coffman, Schwanke (4), Evans (6) and Kimm/Mudd (6). Wartburg pitching: Myyray, Ciero (7) and Stubitz.
W: Murray (2-0). L: Coffman (0-1).
2B: Wartburg 2 (Goodhue, DeKruyf).
HR: Wartburg 2 (Ridge, Hayes).