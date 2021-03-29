WAVERLY – Wartburg College split a doubleheader with Central College on Sunday at Harms Stadium at Hertel Field.
The Knights (4-8, 2-4 American Rivers Conference) earned a 5-0 win in the first game and lost the second 7-5.
Senior left-handed pitcher Dylan Gotto tossed a complete- game shutout – the third of his career – in the first game. He surrendered just a pair of Central hits in seven innings and struck out 10.
Wartburg scored the eventual game-winning run in the second inning, an RBI single from Keaton Gray that plated Ethan Hayes.
The Knights padded their lead with a four-run sixth inning with RBI singles from Brett Kelting and William Armstrong. With the bases loaded, Hayes was hit by a pitch for an RBI, along with an RBI base on balls from JoJo McNair.
Waverly-Shell Rock graduate Kurby Vowels came on in relief for Central in the sixth inning. Vowells allowed earned run off one hit, walked two and hit one.
In the second game, the visitors scored seven runs off 12 hits and forced three Wartburg errors.
The Dutch scored three in the top half of the second, which was answered by the Knights in the bottom half to trim the visitors' lead to 3-2.
Central gained a 7-2 lead after the fifth inning, including another unearned run in the fourth. Darren Kilpatrick started on the mound and took the loss, allowing six runs (three earned) in four innings pitched.
Wartburg pushed back in the fifth inning with a sacrifice fly from Parker Ridge and scored another on a passed ball to come within three of Central. Max Goodhue scored Gray in the seventh inning off his team-best fourth hit of the day to cut the margin to 7-5. Central's Landon Thiele shut the door and earned the save.
Wartburg and Central concluded the series Monday afternoon.
WARTBURG 5, CENTRAL 0
Central ....... 000 000 0 – 0 2 0
Wartburg ... 010 004 X – 5 7 0
Central pitching: Wenzel, Vowels (6) and Kimm. Wartburg pitching: Gotto and Stubitz.
W: Gotto (1-2). L: Wenzel (1-2).
2B: Wartburg 1 (Goodhue).
3B: Wartburg 1 (Hayes).
CENTRAL 7, WARTBURG 5
Central ....... 031 210 000 – 7 12 1
Wartburg ... 020 020 100 – 5 9 3
Central pitching: Riddle, Schwanke (7), Thiele (8) and Kimm. Wartburg pitching: Kilpatrick, Armstrong (5), Eybers (9) and Stubitz.
W: Riddle (1-0). L: Kilpatrick (2-1). S: Thiele (1).
2B: Central 1 (Bigelow), Wartburg 1 (Goodhue).