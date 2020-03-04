AUBURNDALE, Fla. — The Wartburg baseball team improved to 5-1 on the season on Monday morning, defeating Neumann University 10-9 in 10 innings.
Trailing 8-2 in the fifth inning, the Knights put together a five-run bottom half to come within one of Neumann. RBI singles from Parker Ridge, Tyler Hovick, and Ethan Hayes, along with a sacrifice fly from Tyler Nunemaker cut the deficit to 8-7.
In the sixth inning, Neumann plated one in the top half, but Wartburg answered again with a Hayes sacrifice fly and an RBI double from Ben DeKruyf to knot the game at 9-9 where the score stood into extra innings.
Hayes came up clutch with his third RBI of the game in the 10th inning, scoring Jarod Harris off a single to right center to grant the Orange & Black the walk-off victory.
Tony Rex, who pitched 5.2 innings in relief of Brady Kraus, earned the win on the mound while allowing two runs with three strikeouts.
A trio of Knights recorded three-hit games: JoJo McNair, Ridge, and Hayes.