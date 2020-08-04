Wartburg College on Friday announced the cancellation of the 2020 homecoming and family weekend.
In a Facebook post, the Alumni/Parent Relations and Annual Giving Office stated that it took “careful consideration for the safety of our campus community and visitors amid the COVID-19 pandemic” before making the decision.
“However, we are hopeful that we will be able to gather together for next year’s event, Oct. 7-10, 2021, for a safe celebration of athletics, music, Oktoberfest, parades, and more traditions that we know and love,” the statement reads.
“While we are sad that fall of 2020 won’t offer us the chance to see everyone on campus, we are committed to offering a variety of opportunities for Knights to come together virtually. Visit www.wartburg.edu/alumni to take part in a run/walk challenge and our ongoing online book club, and watch for more events as they begin.”