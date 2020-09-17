WAVERLY – The Wartburg College clay target sports team opens its inaugural season in the Iowa Invitational Saturday at New Pioneer Gun Club in Waukee.
The shoot is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m., with the Knights competing against Coe, Grandview and Simpson. Events will include American Trap, Skeet and Sporting Clays.
Wartburg head coach Chad Wood began his tenure with the Knights in September of 2019, and spent the year recruiting and preparing to kick off the inaugural season. The team will compete as an independent within the Association of College Unions International (ACUI), as clay target shooting is not an American Rivers Conference sponsored sport.
The 2020-21 Wartburg co-ed roster is composed of eight men and four women hailing from five different states. The Knights call Cedar Falls Gun Club home, and will host its sole home tournament of the year Oct. 10.
"We're extremely ecstatic to start this off," Wood said. "I feel really good about our 12 athletes going into our first season. They've been working extremely hard at practices and are really pumped to get everything going."
Wood, a native of Prairie City, has experience with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources and as a high school trapshooting coach. He is no stranger to a new program, as he orchestrated the launch of the trapshooting team at Prairie City-Monroe High School in 2017. He also has prior experience at the Banner Shooting Range in Indianola, where he served as the DNR shooting sports range officer, and oversaw daily operations, as well as provided shooting instructions and training to local high school sports clubs, among other duties. Wood is an NRA Shotgun One and Range Safety Office certified, and has experience as an archery instructor and hunting guide.
"Our team was a small family even before we all got together," Wood said. "They really enjoy what they're doing, they love the sport, and they love that they can do it for their college. This first year is going to be a learning year. We're going to hold our own as far as going in and competing for team titles, but some individual titles are possible."