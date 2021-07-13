Wartburg College has accepted President Joe Biden’s invitation for colleges and universities to join him in the White House’s efforts to end the COVID-19 pandemic by encouraging vaccination for all eligible individuals.
By accepting this challenge, college administrators agree to:
• Engage every student, faculty and staff member by ensuring that every member of the campus community knows they are eligible for the vaccine and has the resources to find one.
• Organize the campus community by identifying champions for vaccine efforts across campus and implementing a plan to get as many members of the college community vaccinated as possible.
• Deliver vaccine access to all by bringing vaccines to campus, making it easier for students, staff and faculty to get vaccinated.
Though the college is just now accepting this challenge, these priorities have been at the forefront of Wartburg’s COVID-19 response since the vaccine became available.
“Ensuring that all members of our campus community have access to a COVID-19 vaccine is just one of the many ways we have shown how ‘Knights Care’ during the last 15 months,” said Ryan Callahan, who has led the college’s COVID-19 response along with the Campus Health Recovery Team. “Our students, faculty and staff were quick to adopt our masking policy and accepted the other measures the pandemic forced us to take during the last academic year. I am confident that many either already have or soon will be fully vaccinated so that we can safely enjoy the coming school year.”
During the spring term, the college partnered with HyVee to host two on-campus vaccine clinics that resulted in more than 400 students, faculty and staff being vaccinated. Student public health ambassadors, who were hired during the 2020-21 school year to educate and encourage students on the college’s COVID-19 safety protocols, switched gears during the spring to focus on vaccine education.
The college continues to work with students, now spread across the globe, to educate them on the importance of vaccination before returning to campus this fall.