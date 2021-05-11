Wartburg College Alliance will host its annual Drag Show at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 15, in Neumann Auditorium.
The show is an annual fundraiser for Alliance, the college’s LGBTQIA+ organization that provides a supportive and accepting environment for all students, regardless of their sexual orientation or gender identity.
Tickets are free to the public, though they must be reserved in advance of the night at www.wartburg.edu/dragshow. All tickets for a group should be ordered by one person, as tickets will be grouped together to allow for appropriate social distancing between groups. Donations will be accepted during the event to support the organization.
Masks will be required during the show.