Bethany Reiners, a 2014 Wartburg College graduate, is the recipient of the college’s Robert C. Gremmels Journalism Graduate Fellowship.
The $10,000 fellowship will be applied toward her graduate studies in journalism at the Harvard Extension School, a continuing education division of Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
The scholarship was made possible by the Robert C. Gremmels Endowment Fund, created by a $200,000 gift from Harold and Grace Kurtz, Wartburg alumni who graduated in 1958 and 1961, respectively. The fund honors Gremmels, a professor emeritus who served the college from 1960 to 1993. He also was the first Wartburg graduate to earn a master’s degree in journalism.
Reiners, who lives in Waterloo and is a media support specialist at Impact Marketing, hopes to use her Wartburg foundation and her master’s degree to break into the world of documentary filmmaking.
When Reiners attended Wartburg, the communication arts program, now known as the Department of Journalism & Communication, was mostly journalism focused. Working with her professors and peers, Reiners co-founded Reel Orange Productions, a video production agency run through the department.
“I was able to see the day-to-day operations of a video production agency, how to work with clients and how to do project management,” Reiners said. “Working for Reel Orange Productions actually got me my first job.”