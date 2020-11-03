Five new members recently were named to the Wartburg College Alumni Board.
New members are:
• Glenda Roberts Dixon, a 1981 graduate from Cedar Rapids. She is a project and program manager at Dell Technologies Services.
• Russell Harris, a 2010 graduate from Pontiac, Michigan. A former educator and administrator, he is the founder of Thee Journey Consulting and the executive area director for the Boys & Girls Club.
• Matthew Petersen, a 2006 graduate from Denver, Colorado. He is an attorney at Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP.
• Andrew Salvaterra, a 2007 graduate from Eau Claire, Wisconsin. He is a marketing and promotions specialist at Chippewa Valley Technical College.
• Abby Singleton, a 2018 graduate from Des Moines. She is an administrator with the State of Iowa’s Department of Human Services.
“We are excited to welcome these five new members and learn from their knowledge and expertise. Each board member has their own unique Wartburg experience that plays a role in how they contribute to the board. We appreciate our Alumni Board members and all they do for Wartburg and our students,” said Renee Voves, associate director of Institutional Advancement-Alumni/Parent Relations & Annual Giving.
Wartburg Alumni Board members are volunteers who represent alumni and serve as a liaison for the sharing of information between alumni and the college. The alumni board, currently led by Mike Franzman, a 2000 graduate from Bettendorf, provides advice and support to the professional staff in the office of Alumni & Parent Relations and Annual Giving. In addition, the board assists in encouraging alumni participation in the life of the college.