Wartburg College exercise science students will enjoy new lab space and enhanced experiential learning thanks to a $170,000 grant from the Roy J. Carver Charitable Trust.
The grant will be used to support the exercise science major by funding the construction of the Human Performance Lab within the new Wuertz Health & Human Performance Center.
“The Carver Trust grant will help support our students in practical application, both in the classroom and as they step into their careers, professional school or graduate opportunities,” said Patricia Dietz, assistant professor of exercise science. “We have the opportunity to challenge our students with worthwhile experiences and provide opportunities for them to grow throughout their time at Wartburg.”
Wartburg’s exercise science major draws on the school’s long tradition of excellence in health sciences to create a program that will help fill a growing demand in a wide range of health-related fields. The program was one of about 60 recommendations that stemmed from Wartburg College’s Focus on the Future constituent-based planning initiative. Created in 2018, the exercise science major currently enrolls 71 students, of which 38 are in their first year.
The lab provides space for research into exercise physiology, skeletal muscle performance and biomechanics. Equipment will include Korr CardioCoach for metabolic analysis and oxygen consumption testing, along with a 3D force plate, Biopac Student Lab Exercise Physiology and Biomechanics testing kit, and EliteForm technology.
“Carver Trust grantmaking to undergraduate institutions of higher learning in Iowa supports select initiatives that are designed to improve and enhance the learning environment for students in areas of academic priority for the campus,” said Lynne Sasmazer, program director at the Carver Trust. “We are proud to assist Wartburg in this endeavor.”
The Roy J. Carver Charitable Trust is one of the largest private philanthropic foundations in the state, with annual grant distributions of more than $15 million. It was created through the will of Roy J. Carver, a Muscatine industrialist and philanthropist, who died in 1981. Since its creation in 1987, the trust has distributed about 2,100 grants, totaling nearly $330 million. Medical and scientific research; primary, secondary and higher education; and other issues related to the needs of youth are the program areas of greatest interest to the trust.
“The Roy J. Carver Charitable Trust has been a longtime partner in helping Wartburg create transformative teaching and learning opportunities that result in distinctive educational enhancements for our students,” said Scott Leisinger, Wartburg’s vice president for institutional advancement. “This grant in support of our new Human Performance Lab will help to strengthen the college’s already strong reputation in the sciences and create a dynamic environment for our growing exercise science program.”
The grant has moved the fundraising total for the overall Health & Human Performance project to within $150,000 of its $3.7 million goal. The Human Performance Lab is expected to be completed in spring of 2021.
Those interested in contributing to the Health & Human Performance project may contact the Development Office via phone at 319-352-8491 or email at development@wartburg.edu. More information is available online at www.wartburg.edu/hhp-enhancements.