The Wartburg College Book Club will host a conversation with Chris Stedman, author of “IRL: Finding Realness, Meaning, and Belonging in Our Digital Lives” and “Faithiest” on Thursday, Jan. 28.
The virtual conversation, which begins at 5 p.m., will provide a space to ask Stedman questions about his research into how people can better understand what it means to be “real” in both digital and physical spaces. To register for this free event, please email alumni@wartburg.edu.
In addition to his two books, Stedman has appeared on CNN, MSNBC and Fox News and has written for The Guardian, USA Today and The Washington Post. He earned a bachelor’s degree in religion from Augsburg University and a master’s in religion from the Meadville Lombard Theological School at the University of Chicago.
The founding director of the Humanist Center of Minnesota, Stedman also was the founding director of the Yale Humanist Community and a fellow at Yale University, a humanist chaplain at Harvard University and content developer for Interfaith Youth Core. He currently serves as an adjunct professor at Augsburg University and as the Network of ELCA Colleges and Universities’ 2020-21 visiting lecturer.
For more information about the Wartburg College Book Club and where to find the book, visit www.wartburg.edu/book-club.
Stedman’s conversation is sponsored by the Mike and Marge McCoy Family Distinguished Chair in Lutheran Heritage and Mission.