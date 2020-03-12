The Wartburg College Castle Singers will perform a home concert Sunday, March 15, in the Wartburg Chapel.
The 4 p.m. performance is free and open to the public. The Castle Singers, a chamber vocal ensemble under the direction of Nicki Bakko Toliver, will feature Kammerstreicher, Wartburg’s chamber string ensemble, under the direction of Sam Stapleton.
The Castle Singers will perform “And Now These Three Remain: Faith, Hope, and Love,” a three-part concert featuring music spanning various genres, including U2’s “With or Without You” and F. Melius Christiansen’s “Praise to the Lord.”
The ensemble also will perform “We Stand on Their Shoulders,” a new work by Kyle Pederson, a guest composer at Wartburg, and noted poet Charles Anthony Silvestri. The collaboration is one of six songs from the tour program the Castle Singers performed at the Central and North Central American Choral Directors Association Conference in Milwaukee on March 5 and on its 2020 Concert Tour.
“The Singers’ program was inspired by one of the most familiar biblical passages, 1 Corinthians 13:13 — ‘And now these three remain: faith, hope, and love. But the greatest of these if love,” Toliver said. “This verse frames our three musical sets and reminds us of what is truly essential, meaningful and transformative as human beings. The Singers and I hope it will be an impactful musical experience for our audiences.”