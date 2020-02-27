The Wartburg College Castle Singers will perform Thursday, March 5, at the Central & North Central American Choral Directors Association division conference.
The 2 p.m. performance will be at the Marcus Performing Arts Center in Milwaukee. The Castle Singers, a chamber vocal ensemble under the direction of Nicki Bakko Toliver, are one of only two Iowa collegiate and 18 overall ensembles selected from 84 audition applications for this honor. The conference brings together choral directors from all school levels — elementary through college, public and private, as well as community, church and professional — from a 10-state region.
The Singers will perform “Welcome All Wonders” by Philip Lawson, “Singet dem Herrn ein neues Lied, SWV 35” by Heinrich Schutz and “The Heaven’s Flock” by Eriks Esenvalds.
The ensemble also will perform “We Stand on Their Shoulders,” a new work by Kyle Pederson, a guest composer at Wartburg, and noted poet Charles Anthony Silvestri as well Rene Clausen’s arrangement of “What a Wonderful World.”
The ACDA performance is part of the Castle Singers’ 2020 National Concert Tour, which will take them through Iowa, Florida, Wisconsin and Illinois.
“The Singers’ tour program was inspired by one of the most familiar biblical passages, 1 Corinthians 13:13 — ‘And now these three remain: faith, hope, and love. But the greatest of these if love,” Toliver said. “This verse frames our three musical sets and reminds us of what is truly essential, meaningful and transformative as human beings.”