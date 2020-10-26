Wartburg College received a share of state money to help increase internet connectivity for students for this current academic year.
The Waverly institution received $31,113.78 as part of the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief (GEER) Funds, one of 43 higher-education schools to get $4.4 million in this round of distribution for the $26.2 million fund.
Gov. Kim Reynolds’ office announced the distribution of the GEER awards. The monies are designed to ensure that students have equitable access to technology during the COVID-19 pandemic and to address barriers to remote learning.
“It’s critical that we support the schools, colleges, and universities working to provide learning opportunities to our students both inside and outside of the classroom,” said Gov. Reynolds. “The resources announced today will go directly to colleges and universities assisting students who are learning through online and remote options because of the pandemic. I am grateful to Iowa’s colleges and universities for the vital role they play in strengthening our workforce, removing barriers to success, and helping Iowans find successful careers right here in our state.”
“Expanding virtual education delivery methods and ensuring students have the technology needed to access them are some of the new challenges our higher education institutions are facing due to the pandemic,” said Ann Lebo, director of the Iowa Department of Education. “These awards will enable colleges and universities to seek reimbursements for investments made to increase access, whether that be devices and software needed for virtual education or hotspots and other ways to increase internet access.”
Each institution had submitted an application to indicate how it would use the funds to increase student connectivity. Funds were allocated based on student financial need, which was determined by the number of Pell Grants received at each college or university.
According to Emily Christensen, assistant marketing and communication director at the college, Warburg will use the funds toward the purchase of additional laptops, hot spots, classroom cameras — known as Meeting Owls — and specialized software. They also used the money to increase campus bandwidth.
"Obviously, those purchases cost well and above the grant dollars," Christensen said, "but they were all necessary purchases to allow us to continue to serve our students through this pandemic."
Wartburg College shows 3% of its student body, or 365 students, receive Pell Grants. Other nearby institutions receiving GEER funds include Hawkeye Community College getting $128,546 for 1,508 students on Pell Grants, and the University of Northern Iowa getting $233,992 for 2,745 Pell students.
Earlier this year, the state provided approximately $19.3 million in GEER funds to all 327 public school districts along with the state’s accredited non-public schools to increase their internet connectivity. Another $1 million was designated for adult education and literary services.
In addition. $1.5 million in GEER funds will be available for professional development to support effective online and remote instruction at Iowa’s colleges and universities. Applicants have a Dec. 11 deadline, with more information available at https://www.educateiowa.gov/adult-career-and-community-college/geer-fund-higher-education.