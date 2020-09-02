WAVERLY – Two Wartburg College alumni and community leaders in the Madison, Wisconsin, area will be recognized with the naming of the college’s soccer field.
The Wartburg College Board of Regents recently approved the naming of Salzwedel Field to recognize Jack and Sarah Salzwedel, both 1982 graduates. Their son, Sam, is a sophomore who plays soccer for the Knights, and their two older sons, Luke and Tyler, 2013 and 2015 graduates, also played soccer.
“A few years ago, we attended a summer concert that was held on the soccer field, and at that time, we thought that the stadium could use an upgrade,” said Jack and Sarah, of Madison, Wisconsin. “Now, seeing the effort to improve many of the sports facilities, we can be proud of the practice fields, the soccer pitch, the baseball field, the softball diamond – all of these are worthy of the upgrades.”
The Salzwedels made the $750,000 challenge gift that spurred completion of the Outdoor Athletic Facilities project. Jack is the chair and CEO of American Family Insurance, and Sarah serves on various boards in the greater Madison area.
“So much of the Wartburg experience is about being involved,” said Jack, former member of the Board of Regents and adjunct professor of business and leadership at Wartburg. “Extracurricular and co-curricular experiences help to make that happen for many students. Sarah and I were able to experience it, so were our kids. For our kids, it has been sports – specifically, soccer. We are excited to help improve the facilities for current and future student-athletes.”
Salzwedel Field serves the men’s and women’s soccer teams. Recently upgraded in 2019 as part of the Focus on the Future initiative, Salzwedel Field now boasts permanent aluminum bleachers to seat up to 400 spectators with 100 of the spaces having seat backs and wheelchair accessibility. Fencing was also added around the field, and a new scoreboard will be installed this fall.
“Jack and Sarah selflessly care for the world around them. In our current times, their support and leadership are priceless,” said Mike Madigan, Wartburg head men’s soccer coach. “The Salzwedel Field seating enhancements have significantly improved the experience for fans, student-athletes and coaches. The enhanced sight lines and additional comfort are great for spectators. For those of us on the field, the improved signage, added fencing and full bleachers make for a more energized, enclosed game-day experience. We now have one of the best facilities in the North Region!”
The Outdoor Athletic Facilities project supports new spectator seating at the soccer, baseball and softball facilities, and enhancements to the lacrosse/multipurpose field, Max Cross-Country Course and the parking area adjacent to the Hertel Outdoor Athletics Complex.
“Words cannot express my gratitude for everyone who supports our program,” said Tiffany Pins, Wartburg head women’s soccer coach. “We have such wonderful alumni and parents who continue to understand the significance of giving to our student-athletes’ experience. What the Salzwedels have done for Wartburg and our teams is truly unbelievable. They have helped create an athletic environment that will allow our fans and student-athletes to have the best Division III experience. We are blessed to have families like the Salzwedels who continue to support Wartburg and its mission.”
The $1.5 million initiative is now within $50,000 of completion. The project fulfills recommendations from Wartburg’s Focus on the Future constituent-based planning initiative centered on student success, including those developed by the task force groups assigned to Living and Learning Environment and Student Recruitment, Support, Engagement and Satisfaction.
“Wartburg encourages the development of leadership and service within our students, and we do that through both the academic and co-curricular programs at the college,” said Darrel Colson, Wartburg president. “I’m deeply grateful to Sarah and Jack Salzwedel for their support, not only for this outdoor athletic project but also for the Slife Institute for Social Work. Wartburg thrives because generous donors such as Sarah and Jack embrace our mission to challenge and nurture students, offering them multiple opportunities to build the skills in leadership and service that we expect our alums to demonstrate.”
Those interested in supporting the Outdoor Athletic Facilities project can call 319-352-8495, email development@wartburg.edu or donate online at www.wartburg.edu/give.