Wartburg College has been selected as a Military Friendly School for 2020-21.
Now in its 19th year, the Military Friendly® Schools list has come to set the standard for higher education institutions to provide the best opportunities for veterans and their spouses. This prestigious list provides a comprehensive guide for veterans and their families using data sources from federal agencies, veteran students and proprietary survey information from participating organizations.
Schools on the list, compiled by VIQTORY, exhibit leading practices in recruitment and retention and have programs and policies supporting those who served. Founded in 2001, VIQTORY is a service-disabled, veteran-owned small business that connects the military community to civilian employment and educational and entrepreneurial opportunities.
Wartburg is part of the federal Yellow Ribbon Program, which provides tuition assistance to veterans. The college provides financial aid for any unmet tuition needs. Wartburg’s Pathways Center, dedicated to offering comprehensive guidance and support for students’ academic, personal and professional goals, tailors its services specifically for guardsmen and veterans.
The college also partners with Retrieving Freedom Inc., an organization that trains service dogs for military personnel with post-traumatic stress disorder. The collaboration started in the social work department and now also is a part of Wartburg’s Institute for Leadership Education.
“National research shows that veterans are having a difficult time getting back to their college education. We will do anything we can to help that process,” said Edith Waldstein, Wartburg’s vice president for enrollment management.
Institutions earning the Military Friendly® School designation were evaluated using public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey completed by the school. Student survey data was also taken into consideration for the designation. More than 1,000 schools participated in the 2020-2021 survey, with 625 schools earning the designation.
The 2020-2021 Military Friendly® Schools list will be published in the May issue of G.I. Jobs magazine. The list can also be found at www.militaryfriendly.com.