Wartburg College senior Eryn Perry is one of two students this year to receive an R.J. McElroy Graduate Fellowship.
Perry, who is majoring in computer science and neuroscience, will receive up to $36,000 paid over three years as a fellowship recipient.
She plans to pursue a doctorate in neuroscience at the University of Southern California.
The fellowship, established by the McElroy Trustees in 1983, is designed to “encourage persons of accomplishment, intelligence, integrity and leadership ability to pursue challenging academic careers.”
“Being granted this fellowship means that I will be able to devote more time to my research when in graduate school at USC because I will have less assistantship responsibilities,” said Perry, who has completed research in bioinformatics, data mining and applied deep learning while on campus, as well as participated in the University of Iowa Summer Institute in Biostatistics. “Getting to interact with my professors on a more personal basis has granted me opportunities to take on additional independent studies and research that I might not have encountered otherwise. Wartburg has also helped me develop my own ethical beliefs and values that have helped me decide which aspect of research I think will be most beneficial; Wartburg’s focus on service has made me want to conduct research that will be directly applicable to those in need.”
Wartburg President Darrel Colson said Perry “combines essential meticulous technique with creative intellectual curiosity – a powerful combination that will serve her well as she pursues new understandings and seeks to create technologies that assist students who struggle with learning disabilities.”
Perry also is a student in the college’s Scholars Program and the Academically and Civically Engaged Scientists Scholarship (ACES) Program, as well as an executive member for Service Trips.
Rachel Crawford of Clarke College also was awarded the fellowship.