Seventeen Wartburg College students and recent graduates were honored recently at the Iowa Broadcast News Association annual conference.
Those honored include:
Emily McCalla, of Waverly, earned second place in In-Depth/Series for Student Radio for “Living in Limbo” and third place in Public Affairs for Student TV for “Sowing the Seeds: The Hilda Fedeler Story.”
Hannah Calease Fox, of Waverly, earned second place in Public Affairs for Student TV for “Beyond the Battlefield.”
Wartburg College’s Knight Vision also won third place in Overall Excellence for Student TV from the Iowa Broadcast News Association.
The contest recognizes outstanding radio and TV entries across the state for entries broadcast in 2020 during the organization’s annual conference.
Faculty advisers for Wartburg media outlets are professors Pamela Ohrt (KWAR) and Ronald Johnson (Knight Vision). Penni Pier is chair of the Wartburg Department of Journalism and Communication.
