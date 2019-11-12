Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Wartburg College will be selling its surplus assets through Public Surplus, a government surplus auction system.

The auction will open Friday, Nov. 8 at 4 p.m. and end Nov. 15 at 4 p.m. Items can be found at http://www.wartburg.edu/surplus/. All Public Surplus terms and conditions will apply.

Items for sale will include a ColorQube 9303, Synergy 2 switcher and control board, analog stereo mixer and 24-channel audio mixer. The college also will be selling a chair and couch set, desk chairs and fireproof filing cabinets.

For more information about the sale, contact Todd Parsons at 319-352-8367 or todd.parsons@wartburg.edu.

Tags