Wartburg College will be selling its surplus assets through Public Surplus, a government surplus auction system.
The auction will open Friday, Nov. 8 at 4 p.m. and end Nov. 15 at 4 p.m. Items can be found at http://www.wartburg.edu/surplus/. All Public Surplus terms and conditions will apply.
Items for sale will include a ColorQube 9303, Synergy 2 switcher and control board, analog stereo mixer and 24-channel audio mixer. The college also will be selling a chair and couch set, desk chairs and fireproof filing cabinets.
For more information about the sale, contact Todd Parsons at 319-352-8367 or todd.parsons@wartburg.edu.