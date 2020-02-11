The Wartburg College Symphonic Band will perform Saturday, Feb. 15, at 3:30 p.m., at the Waverly Area Veterans Post. The band will be joined by the Waterloo Columbus High School Band.
The 67-member Symphonic Band, under the direction of Scott Muntefering, will perform “American Patrol” by Frank Meacham and “Civil War Suite” by Harold Walters. Wartburg junior Courtney Stucker will join the Symphonic Band as the narrator on Jack Stamp’s “I Have a Rendezvous with Death …,” which sets the poem of the same name written in 1917 by Alan Seeger about a World War I soldier.
The Columbus High School Band, under the direction of Brittany Barnard, a 2014 Wartburg College graduate, will perform “Rhythm of the Winds” by Frank Erickson and “Titanic” by Calvin Custer. The two bands will join forces for “Lassus Trombone” by Henry Fillmore.
“My students and I are looking forward to working with students who have had different musical experiences and getting the opportunity to make music with musicians that some of my students look up to,” Barnard said. “As an alumna, I am honored that I have the chance to once again be a part of the band that I played in while at Wartburg College, even if it is for just an afternoon.”