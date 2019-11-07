The Wartburg College Symphonic Band will have its annual fall concert Saturday, Nov. 9, at Faith Lutheran Church in Shell Rock.
The 3:30 p.m. concert will feature the Turkey Valley High School Band conducted by Melissa Meyer, a 2018 Wartburg College graduate. The concert is free and open to the public, though a free-will offering will be taken with proceeds going to Retrieving Freedom.
The Turkey Valley Band will start the concert with “Korean Hill Song” and “Smokey Mountain Rhapsody.” The Wartburg Symphonic Band, under the direction of Scott Muntefering, will play “Metamorphic Dances” and “Echoes from the Battlefield.”
The bands will join together for “When Summer Takes Flight” and “Panther in the Sky.”