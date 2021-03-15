Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

The 2021 Wartburg College V-Day Campaign will open with a virtual silent auction open through Wednesday, March 17.

The auction can be found at https://app.galabid.com/vdaywartburg and items are on display in the Saemann Student Center on the Wartburg campus. Proceeds from the auction are donated to the Cedar Valley Friends of the Family.

V-Day Wartburg has been an officially recognized student organization for 15 years. The organization’s work is grounded in four core beliefs:

• Art has the power to transform consciousness and inspire people to act;

• Lasting social and cultural change is spread by ordinary people doing extra ordinary things;

• Local women best know what their communities need and can become unstoppable leaders;

• One must look at the intersection of race, class and gender to understand gender-based violence.

For more information about V-Day Wartburg follow them on social media at https://www.facebook.com/VdayWartburg/ and https://www.instagram.com/wc_vday/.

V-Day is a global movement to end gender-based violence, and activists look at the intersection of class, race, gender, war, environmental destruction and many other things to understand the systemic violence that people face.

Trending Food Videos