The 2021 Wartburg College V-Day Campaign will open with a virtual silent auction open through Wednesday, March 17.
The auction can be found at https://app.galabid.com/vdaywartburg and items are on display in the Saemann Student Center on the Wartburg campus. Proceeds from the auction are donated to the Cedar Valley Friends of the Family.
V-Day Wartburg has been an officially recognized student organization for 15 years. The organization’s work is grounded in four core beliefs:
• Art has the power to transform consciousness and inspire people to act;
• Lasting social and cultural change is spread by ordinary people doing extra ordinary things;
• Local women best know what their communities need and can become unstoppable leaders;
• One must look at the intersection of race, class and gender to understand gender-based violence.
For more information about V-Day Wartburg follow them on social media at https://www.facebook.com/VdayWartburg/ and https://www.instagram.com/wc_vday/.
V-Day is a global movement to end gender-based violence, and activists look at the intersection of class, race, gender, war, environmental destruction and many other things to understand the systemic violence that people face.