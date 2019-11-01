The Wartburg College Wind Ensemble will present its annual fall concerts Nov. 2 and 3.
The band will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday in Neumann Auditorium on the Wartburg campus. Admission is free.
Craig Hancock, director of bands and professor of music, directs the Wind Ensemble, which is made up of the finest wind and percussion players at the college.
This year’s performance will begin with “Firework” by Jan Van der Roost, which is often described as a “spectacular concert opener.” Additional pieces include “Vientos y Tangos” by Michael Gandolfi, “Three Vespers” by Sergei Rachmaninoff and “Impulse Engine” by Carolyn Bremer, which is based on simple, motoric, fanfare-like motives that are tossed about the ensemble and challenges them to play as a unit.