Charlotte Wells, a retired University of Northern Iowa history professor, will discuss “A Foodie’s History of the World” during Wartburg College’s next Keep on Learning community education series beginning Thursday, Sept. 10.
Through an online format, the four-week course will examine major currents of world history through the discovery, cultivation and diffusion of significant foods. Recipes from the food’s original home will be offered.
Due to the pandemic, the course will not meet in person on the Wartburg College campus as usual. Wells will present her course via an online webinar at no cost to participants. Pre-registration is required at http://bit.ly/SeptKOL and can be completed up until the class begins. Class sessions are 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. each Thursday from Sept. 10 to Oct. 1. Each week, those who have registered will receive a reminder email for the upcoming session and a link to register for the next session. All are welcome.
Other topics offered in the series will include “Turning Wounds into Wisdom” in October and “Witches and Witchcraft in a Cross-Cultural Perspective” in November.
The Keep on Learning series is sponsored by Waverly Health Center. The Wartburg Alumni & Parent Relations Office coordinates Keep on Learning with the assistance of a volunteer committee. For more information, call 319-352-8491, email alumni@wartburg.edu or visit www.wartburg.edu/kol.